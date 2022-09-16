From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Björk, Aaron Hannes, Baldvin Hlynsson, Jónsi & co, and GDRN x Magnús Jóhann

Photo by GDRN & Magnús Jóhann

The temperature may be dropping outside, but it’s getting hot in here! It’s not often we get to include two of Iceland’s most internationally acclaimed musicians. And they’re in great company, too! We almost don’t want the weekend to begin, can it just stay Friday for a little while longer?

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

Björk – ovule

Björk is an artist who greatly enjoys experimenting with different styles of arrangements in her works, and you never know what you might get. Songs comprised entirely of voices? Maybe lots of flutes? Who knows! At the core of this is a distinct sound that is entirely hers, and that really shines through on this track. Her vocals are front and centre, flanked by distant horns, with crunchy beats reminiscent of Homogenic sparsely stepping through. She’s still got it. ASF

Aaron Hannes – Chauffeur

Sometimes you don’t want to rock out, or be assailed by inscrutable electronic beats. Sometimes you just want some smooth light pop to smooth out the rough edges after a hard day. This track will do exactly that for you, as it tells a tale of love’s power over the human mind. Keep an eye out for his debut EP, which drops October 14th. ASF

Baldvin Hlynsson – Sam and Erik

A new melancholic release from the pianist and composer Baldvin Hlynsson. ‘Sam and Erik’ is the fourth single from Baldvin’s upcoming album “Motive.” The track is named after Baldvin’s flatmates from the times he studied at the Royal College of Music in Stockholm. Autumn is a nostalgic season, Baldvin is clearly nostalgic, and so you will be too. IZ

Jónsi & co – Sounds of Fischer Vol. 1

If you love Sigur Rós and Sin Fang, wow are you gonna love this album. Lush and cozy electronica that combines the otherworldliness of Jónsi’s vocals with the distinct sound that only Sin Fang can provide. Really good for any time of day, it is probably best listening to late at night as you gaze at the Northern Lights. ASF

GDRN x Magnús Jóhan – Tíu Íslensk Sönglög

You couldn’t ask for a better Icelandic vocalist/pianist duo than this. While GDRN and Magnús Jóhann have performed together before, this new album takes us on a journey through the history of Icelandic pop music with these soul-tingling arrangements. Also includes one original composition, Morgunsól, which is absolutely gorgeous. Absolutely get this as soon as you can! ASF