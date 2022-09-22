From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Icelandic Dance Company, Sea Zumba And Pantheon!

Photo by Sóllilja Tinds

Icelandic Dance Company – Ball

September 23rd at 20:00 – Borgarleikhúsið- 5,900 ISK

Have a Ball this Friday night by joining Íslenski dansflokkurinn for a performance which brings together dancers of all different styles and backgrounds in collaboration with core members of the dance company themselves. Choreographed by artist duo Alexander Roberts and Ásrún Magnúsdóttir, this piece first premiered in the spring, but there is a chance to catch it again this autumn with limited performance dates in September and October. Don’t worry if you’re not 100% convinced about contemporary dance, Ball is a joyous celebration of human beings and their desire to move and connect, and as such it’s totally accessible to non-dance fans. But don’t just take our word for it! Take our word for it… from five months ago, when it was the subject of our April cover feature. JG

Sea Bath Zumba Party!

September 23rd at 17:00 – Nauthólsvík Geothermal Beach – free

While cold water swimming has really taken off in the past few years, we’re pretty sure cold water Zumba is less of a thing. But not for long! Because this Friday is your chance to take part in a fun dance party on the shores of Nauthólsvík Geothermal Beach—and even pop in for a little swim afterwards. As part of European Sports Week, the event intends to get everyone moving, in the most fun way possible. “Don’t miss this joy,” the organisers say, and honestly, why would you? Don’t forget your swimsuit! JG

Pantheon – Arngrímur & Matthías

Opens September 24th at 16:00 – Ásmundarsalur – free

Saturday sees the opening of the latest exhibition by artists Arngrímur Sigurðsson and Matthías Rúnar Sigurðsson, featuring a soundscape created by Kraftgalli—aka Reykjavík based musician Arnljótur Sigurðsson. ‘Pantheon’ is so named because the diverse pieces all portray animals—from recognisable creatures of planet earth to mythical mammals that exist only in the artists’ imaginations. If you’re looking for fantastic beasts, this is where to find them. JG