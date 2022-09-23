From Iceland — Ask Us Anything! What Do Icelanders Eat, And Is There Gold In The Volcano?!


Ask Us Anything! What Do Icelanders Eat, And Is There Gold In The Volcano?!

Published September 23, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

‘Ask Me Anything’ is back! We’re tackling members’ questions and eatin’ hot dogs in the rain.

Please consider becoming a Member! Not only can you have your questions answered, but you’ll also support our hard-hitting journalism and hot dog obsession to boot! Sign up here.

Want to send us actual mail to read out, or snacks from your country to try? You can post things to:
The Reykjavík Grapevine
Hafnarstræti 15
Reykjavík
101
Iceland

Places mentioned in the video for a 5km nature walk: Hengill, Esja and Heiðmörk. Petra’s Stone Collection can be found here.

