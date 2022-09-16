From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Arctic Festival, Ólöf Arnalds & Skúli Sverrisson, Gary Hill

Photo by Skúli Sverrisson & Ólöf Arnalds

The Arctic Festival 2022 Avant-Punk from Czech Republic – Už jsme doma and Gróa

September 15th at 20:00 – Gaukurinn

The fourth edition of this Arctic festival will take place in Reykjavík and Akureyri. It’s a beautiful place where people come together to share their love for Nordic culture and science through film, music, lectures and exhibitions. The Czech band UJD and the Icelandic Gróa will take care of the music for you. What’s not to love? KW

Ólöf Arnalds & Skúli Sverrisson

September 17th at 21:00 – Mengi – 3,500 ISK

If you haven’t heard of either one of them (which we can’t imagine), you’re in for a treat. Skúli and Ólöf have been collaborating since 2005 and appeared on each other’s albums and on the 17th they will share the stage! Head over to Mengi if you don’t want to miss out on this cosy, autumnal evening. KW

Artist talk with Gary Hill

September 18th at 14:00 – LÁ Art Museum

Always wanted to look into the mind of an artist? You’re in luck! In honour of the Sums & Differences exhibition that will open on the 17th of September at LÁ Art Museum, Artist Gary Hill will open up his mind to you during this artist talk. The exhibition brings together the works of Gary Hill, Steina, and Woody Vašulka and is worth paying a visit. KW