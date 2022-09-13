From Iceland — Practical Icelandic: Berry Picking (Berjamó)

Photo by Art Bicnick

Berry picking is a traditional late-summer activity in Iceland. Here are all the words and phrases you need to know in order to take part in this fun tradition!

Berjamó – Berry picking, literally ‘berry moor’

Frábært veður! – Great weather

Bláber – Blueberry

Krækiber Crowberry, literally ‘hook-berry’

Hrútaber – Rubus saxatilis, Stone bramble, literally ‘ramsberry’

Skollareipi – Berry stem, literally devil’s/boogeyman’s-rope’

Tröllareipi – Berry stem, literally ‘troll’s-rope’

Please be careful when foraging for berries or other edible plants, do not consume anything that you are not confident about identifying!

Members get access to Practical Icelandic before anyone else, plus extra tips and support from us on the Community Tab. Want to join them? You can do so here!

Interested in learning more Icelandic? We have a range of books available in the Grapevine Bookshop to help you out.