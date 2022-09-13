From Iceland — Practical Icelandic: Berry Picking (Berjamó)


Practical Icelandic: Berry Picking (Berjamó)

Published September 13, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Berry picking is a traditional late-summer activity in Iceland. Here are all the words and phrases you need to know in order to take part in this fun tradition!

Berjamó – Berry picking, literally ‘berry moor’
Frábært veður! – Great weather
Bláber – Blueberry
Krækiber Crowberry, literally ‘hook-berry’
Hrútaber – Rubus saxatilis, Stone bramble, literally ‘ramsberry’
Skollareipi – Berry stem, literally devil’s/boogeyman’s-rope’
Tröllareipi – Berry stem, literally ‘troll’s-rope’

Please be careful when foraging for berries or other edible plants, do not consume anything that you are not confident about identifying!

Members get access to Practical Icelandic before anyone else, plus extra tips and support from us on the Community Tab. Want to join them? You can do so here!

Interested in learning more Icelandic? We have a range of books available in the Grapevine Bookshop to help you out.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Culture
Culture
What’s Cooler Than Being Cool? Extreme Chill Festival Is A Celebration Of Subculture Specificity

What’s Cooler Than Being Cool? Extreme Chill Festival Is A Celebration Of Subculture Specificity

by

Culture
Culture
Grapevine New Music Picks: Hekla, SIGGY, and Björk

Grapevine New Music Picks: Hekla, SIGGY, and Björk

by

Culture
Culture
Grapevine Events: Svartbysvart, Burlesque, and Icelandic language games

Grapevine Events: Svartbysvart, Burlesque, and Icelandic language games

by

Culture
Culture
Track By Track: Green Beans And Catfish Sprinkled With Ambient

Track By Track: Green Beans And Catfish Sprinkled With Ambient

by

Culture
Culture
Riff It Up And Start Again: Reykjavík International Film Festival Welcomes Arthouse Cinema To Iceland

Riff It Up And Start Again: Reykjavík International Film Festival Welcomes Arthouse Cinema To Iceland

by

Culture
Culture
Grapevine New Music Picks: Mugison, Unnsteinn, and Benni Hemm Hemm

Grapevine New Music Picks: Mugison, Unnsteinn, and Benni Hemm Hemm

by

Show Me More!