From Iceland — Ásgeir Celebrates Debut Album's 10th Anniversary With Harpa Concert

Published August 30, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Emma Ledbetter

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut album “Dýrð í Dauðaþögn,” Ásgeir Trausti performed a special concert for hundreds of fans on Saturday evening in Harpa.

The sold-out event was headlined by up-and-comer Arny Margret and featured surprise performances by Bríet and BlazRoca.

Ásgeir captivated the audience with his unique Icelandic vocals, accompanied by a string quartet, big band, and light show befitting his music career’s silver anniversary.

In case anyone was wondering if Ásgeir still has that special (musical) sauce after 10 years, he performed one of his recently released singles, “Snowblind.” It’s a thrilling electronic-esque number that calls to mind driving way too fast through a snowstorm, literally. The light show only added to that out-of-control feeling—and it was a hit among all his classics.

Ásgeir knows how to capture his audience, which he did with expert efficiency on Saturday. Short and sweet, it was the type of show that was so to-the-point that no one was ready to leave, even after two standing ovations. We demand more!

Needless to say, we’re thrilled for the release of his upcoming album “Time On My Hands” in late October.

