From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Markéta Irglová, Brynja, Snorri Helgason, & Ultraflex

Photo by Snorri Helgason

You know those Fridays when time seems to go by super slowly? No? How about now…Yes? Perfect, now you have plenty of time to listen to two new albums and two bangers of a single. I would say we tricked you right there, but if we didn’t, you’re still the one missing out. Who needs FOMO when you can click on that play button?

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

Brynja, Yaëll Campbell, Baldur – Mildly Insane

Grab your portable speaker, pack some beers, a blanket, snacks and head to the park because this song deserves to be blasted where everyone can hear it. It’s catchy, it’s summery, the vocals complement each other, and it all just makes sense. This is one for on repeat. KW

Markéta Irglová – Lila

She is back, and how! ‘Lila’ is her first record in eight years and it was worth the wait. The nine song album covers her journey of finding balance with love as the general theme. Her vocals, accompanied by piano and violins, gently carry you through the songs, some delicate, some soft, others strong. It’s almost like each song deserves its own Disney movie (that kind where birds magically land on your shoulder when you’re outside plucking flowers that never wilt). Worth checking out. KW

Snorri Helgason – Víðihlíð

There is something mysterious about receiving a press release without any information at all. After listening to the album I could see it makes sense; it speaks for itself. The song ‘Ingileif’ was nominated for pop song of the year at the Icelandic Music Awards, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the album isn’t just as great (if not greater). Check out ‘Eitt sinn’ and ‘Falleg’ for those easy going morning coffee vibes. Ahh, coffeee. KW

Ultraflex – Under the Spell

We’re definitely under the spell of the latest release of Ultraflex. The eponymous track is so catchy, we advise you to remember these lines: “Sick of feeling tender, can’t even remember you” — they will be stuck with you for a while. Ultraflex just keeps on giving with beautiful releases this year! IZ