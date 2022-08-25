From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Rex Pistols, Kjass, and art by Hafmeyja

Photo by MSEA

Myrkfælni Presents: Rex Pistols, Guðir Hins Nýja Tíma, ROHT, Svartþoka – Live at Gaukurinn

August 26th 20:00 – Gaukerinn – 2000 kr.

It’s chaos, it’s joyful darkness, it’s a dreamy glitterwave. Seriously, we’re not really sure what any of this means, but it sounds like a fun, if not confusing, time. This is the place to be for any folks who consider themselves part of the punk music scene, and even if you’re not, it might be worth going just for the experience. This is the last performance by Rex Pistols after six years of synthpunk stardom, so it’s bound to be extra special. EL

Kjass – Release concert

August 27th at 21:00 – Mengi – 4.500 kr.

Ever since singer/songwriter Kjass released her new single “Bleed’n’Blend” last month, we’ve been waiting for the chance to hear it live. Well, it’s finally time! Check out Kjass performing this song and more from her recent album right in the heart of Reykjavík at Mengi. Are you enthused? We’re enthused. EL

Art exhibition “Moods” by HAFMEYJA

August 25th to 28 – Núllið Gallerý (opening party on the 25th at 17:00)

Calling all art fans! This is your chance to experience a world where abstract art and cartoons collide, courtesy of HAFMEYJA. Unsurprisingly, the artist whose name means “mermaid” is whimsical, mysterious, and all-around enchanting. HAFMEYJA will be present for the four-day exhibition, so prepare to jump into her alternate universe and take a walk on the wild side while you feel the “moods” of her art in real time. EL