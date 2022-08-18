From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Madonna Party Screening, Beat the Beet, and Hilary Baird

Hilary Baird Piano Concert

August 21 at 14:00 – Harpa

Your Sunday night plans sorted out: Hilary Baird concert at Harpa. Hilary Baird is an American pianist, composer and piano teacher coming to play in Europe for the first time ever! If like us, you don’t miss an opportunity to listen to Chopin, Debussy, Beethoven, Schubert, Bach and Mendelssohn, check this event out. In addition, Hilary will play some of her own works. IZ

Madonna: Truth or Dare – Partyscreening!

August 19 at 21:00 – Bíó Paradís – 1.690 kr.

Calling all Madonna fans! This one’s for you. Bíó Paradís is screening a behind-the-scenes documentary about the iconic singer’s relationships with her crew, then-boyfriend Warren Beatty, and family and friends during her Blond Ambition tour in 1990. It’s everything you ever wanted to know about Madonna, including special tidbits about her personality and how she achieved stardom. If that wasn’t enough, come early for a 20:00 pre-show with Drag Queens Faye Knús and Queen Kora and music by DJ Andrea Jóns. AND there’s a prize for the best Madonna outfit. Now you basically have to go. EL

Beat the Beet

August 20 at 13:00 – Héðinsvöllur playground, Vesturbær

What could be better than combining food with art? In this Menningarnótt workshop, participants will use beet juice as a means of self expression to draw their inner demons and monsters. Then, with the help of the good ol’ Icelandic sun, they’ll make their tormentors disappear. Sounds cathartic—and delicious. EL