From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Snny, Luke Duffy, Kjass, and K.óla

We’re always extra excited on Fridays because, yes weekend, but also NEW MUSIC! And this week is packed with new releases from great artists. We bring you not one but two EP releases and two singles. Plenty of brand new goodness to get you through the day until it’s five o’clock and you can crack open that well deserved drink. Don’t come at us with “it’s always five o’clock somewhere” though, we still have work to do and autocorrect can only save us that much.

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

Snny – “Flying In The Dark”

Artist Snny is originally from the US but has decided to make Iceland his home, and boy are we glad he has. This new release is the first single from an upcoming album and is sure to whet your appetite for more to come. “Flying In The Dark” combines honeyed vocals, sharp lyrics, laid-back bass and an overall polished production quality that places Snny’s work head and shoulders above the multitudes of samey R&B tracks that bombard the top 40 charts these days. The track is warm and luxurious and makes me feel as if I’m half cut drinking aperol spritz in a European heat wave, instead of freezing in my thermals in Iceland in July. A girl can dream, and Snny’s here to help me do so. JG

Luke Duffy – “Solaris”

We were delighted to wake up to Luke Duffy’s newest EP release “Solaris”. Originally from Ireland, the composer and pianist currently resides in Hafnarfjörður. The EP is based on the novel by Stanisław Lem carrying the same name. If you read the book you can probably tell he captures the otherworldly essence well, and if you haven’t you’ll still be enveloped in a rich, textural landscape of sound. Sure the book is good, but why read when you can simply hit that play button and bathe yourself in a soothing, comforting and melody driven synopsis? KW

Kjass – “Bleed’n’Blend”

Fanney Kristjáns Snjólaugardóttir, better known by her stage name Kjass, captured us right off the bat with gentle guitar and smooth, throaty vocals in her latest release. “Bleed’n Blend” will take you on an emotional journey through the trials and tribulations of love—fraught with heartbreak and the worthwhile reward. Our hot girl summer got a whole lot hotter with this track that will make you feel like the main character staring longingly out a rain-spattered window. All the feels. EL

K.óla – “Allt og Sumt”

Translated as “Dance Some More,” the first song on K.óla’s new EP sure does make you want to dance. It’s the type of song that gets shuffled into your ‘Friday night hang out with friends’ drinking playlist and when it comes on you all get up and dance like no one is watching. If you needed some motivation to get drunk with your friends tonight, this is it. AE