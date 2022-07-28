From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Tae Woong, SiGRÚN, and Mamma Mia!

I’m Tae Woong

July 28th at 20:30 – Mengi – 2.500 kr.

All the way from South Korea, Tae Woong finds himself on this rock with probably a very negative image of Icelandic summer. Thankfully there is Mengi with their diverse programming and thankfully Tae Woong happens to be a very talented and experimental free-style musician! What are the chances? He describes his music as jazzy but not jazzy. We´re not sure what that means but we’re here for this contradiction and are eager to find out. KW

SiGRÚN: Live in Smekkleysa Record Shop

July 29th at 17:00 – Free – Smekkleysa Record Shop

So apparently Beyonce’s newest album leaked two days early because someone was able to buy the CD in a record shop. If that doesn’t convince those who don’t frequent record shops, what will? We’re asking ourselves a stupid question of course, because the answer is SiGRÚN! Sure she has played with big names, but she’s also a great solo artist. Still not convinced? The show is free. And it’s at Smekkleysa. You’re welcome. KW

Mamma Mia! – Party Screening

August 29th – Bío Paradís – 1.690 kr.

Here we go AGAIN? While the world can’t seem to get enough of ABBA, ABBA isn’t the world. That’s probably why it’s best to sing along to their bangers when neatly woven into the storyline of this romantic and comical musical. Don’t let the IMDB rating fool you, it’s actually a fun one to watch and, hello, it has Meryl Streep and, nei hæ, Pierce Brosnan! So oil those vocal chords, head over to Bío Paradís and sing your heart out! KW