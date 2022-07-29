From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: boncyan, Sandrayati, and Marína Ósk

Photo by Joe Shutter

Everyone pretends to be ready for the long weekend ahead, but we hadn’t published our new music picks yet so we know you’re lying. While that may be a little mean, we’ll get over it if you check out the tunes below. There is something to rave to, to slow dance to, and to…wait, how do you dance to jazz? Well, you’ll figure it out. Happy new music Friday!

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

boncyan – “Þorparinn”

Boncyan has just dropped a cover of ‘Þorparinn’. It is a legendary song from Magnús Eiríksson’s 1982 album “Smámyndir.” Unlike the original, Boncyan’s cover includes a simple electronic beat—we bet you’ll be dancing to it at night clubs around Reykjavík in no time. An all time classic turned disco hit! IZ

Sandrayati – “Found”

An ethereal and delicate ballad, “Found” is the next song you should add to your ‘Sad Hours,’ playlist. In contrast with the melancholic tone, the song encourages you to find yourself, as you are the only one who is capable of that. Pairing with Ólafur Arnalds for this piece, the Filipino-American living in Iceland, Sandrayati Fay, may have found her artistic match. AE

Marína Ósk – “Hey Love!”

With a saxophone intro and soft guitar riffs throughout, this song is a major throwback to the glory days of jazz—albeit thoroughly updated with modern lyrics. As the name suggests, this song is one for the lovers and would be a fine choice for dancing (if you’re so inclined). Marína Ósk has her own unique style and thoroughly delivered on this track. EL