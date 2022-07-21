From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Slut Walk, Humans Become Slime, Nr.4 Umhverfing

Photo by Marinó Thorlacius

Slut Walk (Druslugangan)

July 23rd at 14:00 – Hallgrimskirkja – Free

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Slut Walk is returning once again. Gather at Hallgrímskirkja at 14:00 on Saturday to walk down to Austurvöllur where there will be live music and speeches. The Slut Walk serves as a reminder of the impacts of sexual violence and abuse and hopes to spread awareness on the topic. This year’s Slut Walk will specifically focus on how systems of power impact minority groups. AE

Humans Become Slime (Mannfólkið Breytist í Slím)

July 22nd and 23rd at 20:00 – Donation based – Óseyri 16, Akureyri

MBS art collective is hosting its fifth musical festival to recognize creators outside of the capital area. Unlike other festivals, which primarily feature artists from the capital area and rely heavily on items brought in, this festival will focus heavily on items from Akureyri and the North. We’re not sure how slime is involved, but we love the emphasis on lesser-recognized areas and the possibility of turning into slime! EL

Nr.4 Umhverfing

Until August 27th – Westfjords, Strandir, Dalabyggð

“Akademía Skynjunarinnar”, which can be translated to “Academy of Perception”, is currently hosting their fourth and biggest edition of their annual “Umhverfing” art journey. The aim of the project is to promote local culture through art in both traditional and unconventional ways and spaces, stimulating discussions about art and life with the local community. They established collaborations with 127 artists who are showcasing their work around the Westfjords, Strandir, and Dalabyggð, making it the biggest art exhibition in Iceland. Each participating artist has roots leading back to these locations, whether it’s current or dating back generations, thus reconnecting artists with origin. The exhibition takes the viewer on a literal journey through art, culture and nature with the help of GPS points. More information about the diverse and cultural programme (including lectures, talks, guided art walks, and group trips between venues) can be found on their website. Be sure to check it out! KW