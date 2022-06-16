From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Art, Benefit Screening, & EXPAT

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

The city is buzzing with cultural events! No need to overwhelm yourself though, we did that for you. We selected an art opening, a poetry performance, and even an online screening for those of you who are couch potatoes. Happy three-day weekend!

Opening exhibition: Julie Lænkhol – We the Mountain, Fjöllin við

Saturday, June 18th, 14:00 at Ásmundarsalur

Start your long weekend by immersing yourself into art. Julie Lænkhol’s exhibition ‘We the Mountain’ is a homage to collective memory and learning. Lænkholm uses events from the past and puts them in a contemporary context. She often utilises natural materials in her work, including dying techniques and needle felting work from Húsavík. IZ

EXPAT – Mykki Blanco & Samuel Acevedo

Sunday, June 19th, 21:00, at OPEN

American poetry and music duo Mykki Blanco and Samuel Acevedo will perform their show EXPAT at OPEN on Sunday June 19th at 21:00. The performance will explore Black Queer diaspora and focus on the reclamation of tradition and power through art, sound, and theatrical poetry. Entrance is free and Mykki Blanco will provide a lecture at 13:00. AE

Benefit screening of Stop-Zemlia by Kateryna Gornostai to support children with cancer in Ukraine

Until Friday, June 17th, Online

The Reykjavík International Film Festival is offering an online screening of Ukrainian writer and director Kateryna Gornostai’s ‘Stop-Zemlia’ until June 17th. The film explores the inner life of introverted high schooler Masha who is forced out of her comfort zone as she falls in love and discovers herself. All funds raised from this immersive films experience will go to Tabletochki, a Ukrainian organisation that helps children with cancer during the war. EL