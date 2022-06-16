From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Art, Benefit Screening, & EXPAT

Grapevine Events: Art, Benefit Screening, & EXPAT

Grapevine Events: Art, Benefit Screening, & EXPAT

Published June 16, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Wikimedia Commons

The city is buzzing with cultural events! No need to overwhelm yourself though, we did that for you. We selected an art opening, a poetry performance, and even an online screening for those of you who are couch potatoes. Happy three-day weekend!
Find more events on our event website.

Opening exhibition: Julie Lænkhol – We the Mountain, Fjöllin við
Saturday, June 18th, 14:00 at Ásmundarsalur

Start your long weekend by immersing yourself into art. Julie Lænkhol’s exhibition ‘We the Mountain’ is a homage to collective memory and learning. Lænkholm uses events from the past and puts them in a contemporary context. She often utilises natural materials in her work, including dying techniques and needle felting work from Húsavík. IZ

EXPAT – Mykki Blanco & Samuel Acevedo
Sunday, June 19th, 21:00, at OPEN

American poetry and music duo Mykki Blanco and Samuel Acevedo will perform their show EXPAT at OPEN on Sunday June 19th at 21:00. The performance will explore Black Queer diaspora and focus on the reclamation of tradition and power through art, sound, and theatrical poetry. Entrance is free and Mykki Blanco will provide a lecture at 13:00. AE

Benefit screening of Stop-Zemlia by Kateryna Gornostai to support children with cancer in Ukraine
Until Friday, June 17th, Online

The Reykjavík International Film Festival is offering an online screening of Ukrainian writer and director Kateryna Gornostai’s ‘Stop-Zemlia’ until June 17th. The film explores the inner life of introverted high schooler Masha who is forced out of her comfort zone as she falls in love and discovers herself. All funds raised from this immersive films experience will go to Tabletochki, a Ukrainian organisation that helps children with cancer during the war. EL

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

Culture
Culture
Grapevine New Music Picks: Ólafur Arnalds, Krassasig, and Ari Árelíus

Grapevine New Music Picks: Ólafur Arnalds, Krassasig, and Ari Árelíus

by

Culture
Culture
Track By Track: Lemon Street With Pale Moon 

Track By Track: Lemon Street With Pale Moon 

by

Culture
Culture
Grapevine New Music Picks: LadieLex, Svala and Love Guru & N3dek

Grapevine New Music Picks: LadieLex, Svala and Love Guru & N3dek

by

Culture
Culture
Grapevine Events: Passenger, Art, & The Magic Of Eiderdown

Grapevine Events: Passenger, Art, & The Magic Of Eiderdown

by

Culture
Culture
Artic Creatures In Trashed Beaches

Artic Creatures In Trashed Beaches

by

Culture
Culture
A Hub Of Activity: Reykjavík Arts Festival Hub Is Back With A Bold New Programme

A Hub Of Activity: Reykjavík Arts Festival Hub Is Back With A Bold New Programme

by

Show Me More!