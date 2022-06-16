From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Ólafur Arnalds, Krassasig, and Ari Árelíus

Photo by

What is National Day without music from nationals, am I right? Hit that play button and celebrate everything this country has to offer!

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

Ólafur Arnalds – “We Could Stay (ft. Josin)”

The German songwriter, Josin, has made yet another collaboration with Iceland’s finest electro music artist of all time, Ólafur Arnalds. The song is called “We Could Stay” and was released last week. It’s nothing less than wonderful and Josin will be a household name in Iceland within weeks. Josin’s voice reminds one a bit of Jónsi from Sigur Rós or, dare I say, Thom Yorke, and has an incredibly beautiful and soft tone that is elevated to the next star system by Ólafur’s tender music. My only note about this song is that it’s too short, could be around a week longer in my opinion. VG

Krassasig – “1-0”

Poppy and light, Krassasig incorporates soft Icelandic vocals, a catchy chorus, and a beat that will make you dance in your seat whether you’re driving or sitting at work. Echoes of “já, já” in the background will have you saying “yes, yes” to playing it just one more time. We’re not sure who’s up by one as the song’s name alludes to, but it might just be you after you give it a listen. EL

Ari Áurelíus – “Galdrafluga”

Reykjavík native, Ari Árelíus, did not disappoint with his stripped back instrumental piece “Galdrafluga”. Staying true to his roots, Ari briliantly incorporates waves of smooth jazz into the otherwise laid back indie piece. The song sticks to a simple melody, but dances around different variations of the theme to add some intrigue and meander to the piece. Definitely a piece to play in the background as you finish up your tasks before the long weekend. AE