From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Midsommar, Flipp and Fringe

Photo by Flipp Festival

Midsommar at the Nordic House

Friday June 24, 15:00 – 19:00 at Sæmundargata 11, 101 Reykjavík

It’s that time of year—that’s right, time to celebrate the summer solstice. Do more than simply viewing the midnight sun by visiting the Midsummer Festival. This event includes traditional activities like making a flower crown, as well a book sale, story hour for children, and live music. Hungry? Sónó Restaurant will serve food and drinks for purchase. There’s something for everyone to enjoy right in the heart of Reykjavík. EL

Flipp Festival

Saturday June 25th to Sunday June 26

Clowns might freak you out, but it doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy the Flipp Festival—an outdoor circus festival taking place this weekend. On the agenda: acrobatics shows and a circus workshop anyone can participate in. Sounds like the fun event to visit with kids or without. IZ

Fringe Opening Party

Friday June 24th, 19:30, IÐNÓ

AND

Fringe Preview Night

Sunday June 26th, 19:30, Tjarnarbío

Looking for some arts and culture to fill your weekend? Well you’re in luck! This weekend marks the opening of the Reykjavík Fringe Festival and two events will immerse you in the excitement right away. Friday boasts the opening party which is a great intro into the festival. Including dancing, music, drinks, and so much more it’s unbelievable this event is completely free. If you’re interested in the festival but you aren’t sure what to see, be sure to check out the free preview night on Sunday where every artist and performer is given 2 minutes to “pitch” their exhibit. AE