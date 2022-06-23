From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Midsommar, Flipp and Fringe

Grapevine Events: Midsommar, Flipp and Fringe

Grapevine Events: Midsommar, Flipp and Fringe

Published June 23, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Flipp Festival

Midsommar at the Nordic House
Friday June 24, 15:00 – 19:00 at Sæmundargata 11, 101 Reykjavík

It’s that time of year—that’s right, time to celebrate the summer solstice. Do more than simply viewing the midnight sun by visiting the Midsummer Festival. This event includes traditional activities like making a flower crown, as well a book sale, story hour for children, and live music. Hungry? Sónó Restaurant will serve food and drinks for purchase. There’s something for everyone to enjoy right in the heart of Reykjavík. EL

Flipp Festival
Saturday June 25th to Sunday June 26

Clowns might freak you out, but it doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy the Flipp Festival—an outdoor circus festival taking place this weekend. On the agenda: acrobatics shows and a circus workshop anyone can participate in. Sounds like the fun event to visit with kids or without. IZ

Fringe Opening Party
Friday June 24th, 19:30, IÐNÓ

AND

Fringe Preview Night
Sunday June 26th, 19:30, Tjarnarbío

Looking for some arts and culture to fill your weekend? Well you’re in luck! This weekend marks the opening of the Reykjavík Fringe Festival and two events will immerse you in the excitement right away. Friday boasts the opening party which is a great intro into the festival. Including dancing, music, drinks, and so much more it’s unbelievable this event is completely free. If you’re interested in the festival but you aren’t sure what to see, be sure to check out the free preview night on Sunday where every artist and performer is given 2 minutes to “pitch” their exhibit. AE

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

Culture
Culture
Grapevine New Music Picks: neonme, Siggi & Una Schram

Grapevine New Music Picks: neonme, Siggi & Una Schram

by

Culture
Culture
Grapevine New Music Picks: Ólafur Arnalds, Krassasig, and Ari Árelíus

Grapevine New Music Picks: Ólafur Arnalds, Krassasig, and Ari Árelíus

by

Culture
Culture
Grapevine Events: Art, Benefit Screening, & EXPAT

Grapevine Events: Art, Benefit Screening, & EXPAT

by

Culture
Culture
Track By Track: Lemon Street With Pale Moon 

Track By Track: Lemon Street With Pale Moon 

by

Culture
Culture
Grapevine New Music Picks: LadieLex, Svala and Love Guru & N3dek

Grapevine New Music Picks: LadieLex, Svala and Love Guru & N3dek

by

Culture
Culture
Grapevine Events: Passenger, Art, & The Magic Of Eiderdown

Grapevine Events: Passenger, Art, & The Magic Of Eiderdown

by

Show Me More!