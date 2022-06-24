From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: neonme, Siggi & Una Schram

Photo by neonme

We’re entering the best part of summer here in Iceland, and that seems to be inspiring some truly great releases. Give ’em a listen!

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

neonme – “the flower phallus”

If someone had asked me in the 90s what I thought music would sound like in the 2020s, this would be it. This brief but intriguing piece opens with an extended electronic instrumental that sounds like a wind-up toy made of hard candy, but then drops us into soaring syths and ethereal vocals that left us wanting more. Certainly didn’t hurt that the video was playfully weird. Definitely an artist to keep an ear out for. ASF

Siggi – “Happy Trees”

The title of this track conjured images of a Bob Ross painting party, and in fact, you might choose to listen to this as you create a beautifully placid forest landscape. Siggi uses soft beats and the repeated refrain “we’re just trying to be happy,” interrupted occasionally by some automated beeps to put the listener at ease. It reminds me of Bridgit Mendler circa 2012, for all you 2000s Disney kids. No? Just me? That’s fine. EL

Una Schram – “mess”

Sharing the name of Una’s newest mixtape, ‘mess’ is a smooth R&B piece that conjures feelings of longing and regret. Taking you straight back to the teenage and early 20-something confusion about life and the future, the song, and the whole mixtape, reminds you that nobody is perfect and nobody knows what they are doing. Fortunately, your existential thoughts and teen angst can occur with a background of catchy R&B and Una’s mesmerising voice. AE