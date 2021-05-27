From Iceland — This Week’s Culture Pick: ‘Found Ways’ Art Exhibition At FLÆÐI

This Week’s Culture Pick: ‘Found Ways’ Art Exhibition At FLÆÐI

Published May 27, 2021

Brittnee Kiner
Words by
Photo by
John Rogers

Wondering what you should check out this weekend now that DesignMarch has come to an end? An interesting exhibition repurposing discarded hiking trail markers found throughout the Icelandic wilderness can be your quick-fix to the withdrawals from DesignMarch’s end and its onslaught of creativity.

An exhibit for creatives and hikers alike

The exhibition ‘Found Ways’ by multidisciplinary artist, writer, and former Grapevine managing editor John Rogers, is taking place at FLÆÐI May 26th until June 1st. The art installation features trail markers that were found by John, along hiking trails in Iceland’s countryside. The country’s ruthless storms have eroded the wooden posts through the years, making for an interesting visual that captures the merciless Icelandic wilderness.

Finding a new purpose

John collected the markers over the course of five years, hiking all over the island. “The process of collection was a spontaneous gesture born during the meditative activity of hiking, performed as an act of rescue and preservation,” explains the artist. He developed a new purpose for the posts that were cast by the wayside, with the resulting installation displaying themes of “purpose, memory, obsolescence, and transformation.”

Take a stroll by FLÆÐI this week to see the creative display of ‘Found Ways’, once again giving purpose to something that had previously been forgotten.

