From Iceland — Grapevine Day Out: A Sheep Farm In Lambing Season

Photo by John Pearson

We spent a day in south Iceland with Pálína Axelsdóttir Njarðvík. She showed us around her family’s sheep farm at the peak of lambing season, and we were lucky enough to witness the birth of a lamb!

Pálína opened up about the highs and lows of agricultural life in the Icelandic countryside, experiences which she also shares on her popular Instagram account @farmlifeiceland.

Presenters: Alina Maurer and Brittnee Kiner

Audiovisual production: John Pearson (Instagram @john.a.pearson)

Join our High Five Club and subscribe to our newsletter.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.