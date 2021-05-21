From Iceland — DesignM(ay)arch Day #3: The Full Schedule & Our Picks!

DesignMarch day three has arrived! And with it, a plethora of great exhibitions, events and more. Here’s the schedule and our picks for today.

May 21st: Openings and Events

10:00 – 12:00 | Event

Round Table On Actions Against Textile Waste & Inequality

Online – link!

11:00 – 18:00 | Open Studio

Efnasmiðjan, Value of Materials

Tunguháls 6 – link!

11:00 – 19:00 | Venue Opening

Harpa

Harpa – link!

11:00 – 19:00 | Exhibition Opening

Icelandic Tweed

Harpa – link!

11:00 – 19:00 | Exhibition Opening

Saving One Tree At A Time

Harpa – link!

11:00 – 19:00 | Exhibition Opening

Shape.Repeat

Harpa – link!

11:00 – 19:00 | Exhibition Opening

ENTERREMENT

Harpa – link!

12:00 – 13:00 | Talk

Design for Sculptor Ásmundur Sveinsson with Friðrik Steinn Friðriksson

Ásmundarsafn – link!

12:00 – 18:00 | Event

Peysa með öllu fyrir alla, uppskeruhátið

Hönnunarsafn Íslands – link!

12:00 – 18:00 | Open Studio

Dialogue

StudioH50 – link!

13:00 – 15:00 | Conference

Games As A Designed Object

Gróska – link!

No coverage of the concept of design would be complete without a discussion on game design. As a medium it has evolved from the blip-bloop dots on a black screen domain of nerds to full-fledged worlds in themselves, replete with all the challenges that constructing new worlds bring: how do you make your world accessible? Sustainable? How can you structure a game in such a way that anyone can make the most of it, regardless of level of ability? As we move further into the 21st century, game designers will have to answer these questions and then some. CCP Games, home of Iceland’s own MMORPG Eve Online, will be participating in this event and will likely have much to offer on the subject.

14:00 – 20:00 | Opening

Textiles, Tryouts and Technology

Textíllab – link!

14:00 – 16:00 | Event

Virtual Urban Design With Arko

Ráðhús Reykjavíkur – link!

14:00 – 17:00 | Performance

Object-ive

Ásmundarsalur – link!

Remember that CD rack you got free with your Motorola LX2 pager? It’s in your garage—next to your Segway! Yes, there are many things that have lost their purpose as the years have passed, from crimping irons to floppy discs. The Icelandic Product and Industrial Design Association seeks to rectify that with an exhibition of repurposed objects, culminating in an auction on May 29th at 17:00. Stop by, but be warned: you can pry our 1999 phone books out of our cold, dead hands. We’re sure they’ll come back soon.

15:00 – 18:00 | Event

Synergy – Radio Hannesarholt

Hannesarholt – link!

16:00 – 17:00 | Open Workshop

Karólína’s Cross-Stitch: Grab A Needle And Sew A Pattern

Aðalstræti 10 – link!

16:00 – 18:00 | Event

16:00 – 20:00 | Event

Woolume II – SOS – Woolparty

Skólavörðustígur 4 – link!

16:30 – 17:00 | Event

Synchronised Swimming in Vesturbæjarlaug

Vesturbæjarlaug – link!

17:00 – 17:45 | Event

Let’s Go Learn Outside!

Gamli salur, Elliðavatnsbær – link!

17:00 – 19:00 | Event

What Lurks in the Shadows of the 4th Dimension

Einar Jónsson Museum – link!

17:00 – 19:00 | Exhibition Opening Party

Icelandic Tweed

Harpa – link!

17:00 – 19:00 | Installation

iucollect al fresco

Vatnsmýri, Nordic House – link!

17:00 – 19:00 | Event

you’ll see – Cocktail Party

Stefánsbúð/P3 – link!

17:00 – 19:00 | Event

Hildur Yeoman: Splash!

Yeoman – link!

17:00 – 19:00 | Opening Party

H4

Mikado – link!

17:30 – 18:00 | Event

18:00 – 20:00 | Opening

YOMIGÆRI

Svartbysvart – link!

Ceramic glaze materials.

YOMIGÆRI—which means rebirth or remembrance—is the newest collaboration between ceramicist Jarkko Kinnunen and designer Marko Svart. “Yomigæri is about giving new life to waste materials, reviving forgotten memories of our ancestors, and contemporising bygone techniques to create sustainable clothing and ceramics,” Jarkko told the Grapevine. “We have dyed fabrics with rust and waste and turned them into clothing inspired by Finnish history and mythology, we dug some Icelandic clay that we made into jewellery, and I made tea bowls with glazes from Icelandic natural materials.” Read more about the exhibition here!

19:00 – 20:00 | Experimental Workshop

Arfisti – Cow Parsley Utilization

Nordic House – link!

