From Iceland — DesignM(ay)arch Day #3: The Full Schedule & Our Picks!

DesignMarch day three has arrived! And with it, a plethora of great exhibitions, events and more. Here’s the schedule and our picks for today.
May 21st: Openings and Events
10:00 – 12:00 | Event
Round Table On Actions Against Textile Waste & Inequality
Online – link!
11:00 – 18:00 | Open Studio
Efnasmiðjan, Value of Materials
Tunguháls 6 – link!
11:00 – 19:00 | Venue Opening
Harpa
Harpa – link!
11:00 – 19:00 | Exhibition Opening
Icelandic Tweed
Harpa – link!
11:00 – 19:00 | Exhibition Opening
Saving One Tree At A Time
Harpa – link!
11:00 – 19:00 | Exhibition Opening
Shape.Repeat
Harpa – link!
11:00 – 19:00 | Exhibition Opening
ENTERREMENT
Harpa – link!
12:00 – 13:00 | Talk
Design for Sculptor Ásmundur Sveinsson with Friðrik Steinn Friðriksson
Ásmundarsafn – link!
12:00 – 18:00 | Event
Peysa með öllu fyrir alla, uppskeruhátið
Hönnunarsafn Íslands – link!
12:00 – 18:00 | Open Studio
Dialogue
StudioH50 – link!
13:00 – 15:00 | Conference
Games As A Designed Object
Gróska – link!
No coverage of the concept of design would be complete without a discussion on game design. As a medium it has evolved from the blip-bloop dots on a black screen domain of nerds to full-fledged worlds in themselves, replete with all the challenges that constructing new worlds bring: how do you make your world accessible? Sustainable? How can you structure a game in such a way that anyone can make the most of it, regardless of level of ability? As we move further into the 21st century, game designers will have to answer these questions and then some. CCP Games, home of Iceland’s own MMORPG Eve Online, will be participating in this event and will likely have much to offer on the subject.
14:00 – 20:00 | Opening
Textiles, Tryouts and Technology
Textíllab – link!
14:00 – 16:00 | Event
Virtual Urban Design With Arko
Ráðhús Reykjavíkur – link!
14:00 – 17:00 | Performance
Object-ive
Ásmundarsalur – link!
Remember that CD rack you got free with your Motorola LX2 pager? It’s in your garage—next to your Segway! Yes, there are many things that have lost their purpose as the years have passed, from crimping irons to floppy discs. The Icelandic Product and Industrial Design Association seeks to rectify that with an exhibition of repurposed objects, culminating in an auction on May 29th at 17:00. Stop by, but be warned: you can pry our 1999 phone books out of our cold, dead hands. We’re sure they’ll come back soon.
15:00 – 18:00 | Event
Synergy – Radio Hannesarholt
Hannesarholt – link!
16:00 – 17:00 | Open Workshop
Karólína’s Cross-Stitch: Grab A Needle And Sew A Pattern
Aðalstræti 10 – link!
16:00 – 18:00 | Event
Virtual Urban Design With Arko
Ráðhús Reykjavíkur – link!
16:00 – 20:00 | Event
Woolume II – SOS – Woolparty
Skólavörðustígur 4 – link!
16:30 – 17:00 | Event
Synchronised Swimming in Vesturbæjarlaug
Vesturbæjarlaug – link!
17:00 – 17:45 | Event
Let’s Go Learn Outside!
Gamli salur, Elliðavatnsbær – link!
17:00 – 19:00 | Event
What Lurks in the Shadows of the 4th Dimension
Einar Jónsson Museum – link!
17:00 – 19:00 | Exhibition Opening Party
Icelandic Tweed
Harpa – link!
17:00 – 19:00 | Installation
iucollect al fresco
Vatnsmýri, Nordic House – link!
17:00 – 19:00 | Event
you’ll see – Cocktail Party
Stefánsbúð/P3 – link!
17:00 – 19:00 | Event
Hildur Yeoman: Splash!
Yeoman – link!
17:00 – 19:00 | Opening Party
H4
Mikado – link!
17:30 – 18:00 | Event
Synchronised Swimming in Vesturbæjarlaug
Vesturbæjarlaug – link!
18:00 – 20:00 | Opening
YOMIGÆRI
Svartbysvart – link!
YOMIGÆRI—which means rebirth or remembrance—is the newest collaboration between ceramicist Jarkko Kinnunen and designer Marko Svart. “Yomigæri is about giving new life to waste materials, reviving forgotten memories of our ancestors, and contemporising bygone techniques to create sustainable clothing and ceramics,” Jarkko told the Grapevine. “We have dyed fabrics with rust and waste and turned them into clothing inspired by Finnish history and mythology, we dug some Icelandic clay that we made into jewellery, and I made tea bowls with glazes from Icelandic natural materials.” Read more about the exhibition here!
19:00 – 20:00 | Experimental Workshop
Arfisti – Cow Parsley Utilization
Nordic House – link!
