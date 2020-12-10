From Iceland — His Suits Are Snappy And He's Selling Books By The Kilo

Photo by Vísir/Stöð 2

Antiquarian book seller Eyþór Jóvinsson sells books by the kilo in his Flateyri store, Vísir reports. He is also impeccably dressed.

Jóvinsson’s store stocks an eclectic mix of literature: from the ancient to the modern. They also sell souvenirs and small trinkets. Jóvinsson describes the store, which has been operating as a bookstore for 100 years, as a living museum. The apartment next door to the shop, which originally belonged to his great-grandparents, is now on display.

Used books are sold by weight, priced at 1,000 ISK per kilogram. Jóvinsson says that he is not in the business of bookselling for the money, but rather to keep the family history alive.

Whether you’re after fashion advice or a thrilling new novel, Jóvinsson’s store could be the place to be.

