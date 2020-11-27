From Iceland — Rex Pistols Releases 'What Love Is'

Photo by Dean Wallflower

The incomparable Rex Pistols has just dropped a new album, ready for digital download.

‘What Love Is’ features Rex Pistols’ trademark ethereal goth stylings and synthcore beats. A great example of their ecstatically chilling voice can be heard in the single “Don’t Be Afraid Of My Heart”

You can get your copy of ‘What Love Is’—both as a digital album or a cassette—on the home site of the label Myrkfælni. Check it out!

