From Iceland — Tips 'n' Tricks #2: Working Rights & Unions In Iceland

Tips ‘n’ Tricks is Grapevine’s new information series, where we give those of you newly arrived in Iceland—or hoping to be—some of the practical information you should know. In this edition, culture editor Hannah Jane Cohen and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine discuss labour unions and working rights in Iceland: what your rights are, how to make sure they’re enforced, and who to turn to for help. If you have other tips and suggestions for this topic, leave them in the comments of the video. The links discussed in this episode are the following:

The Directorate of Labour

The Directorate of Immigration

Icelandic Confederation of Labour

Efling

VR

Industrial Workers of the World, Iceland branch

