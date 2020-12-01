From Iceland — Tips 'n' Tricks #2: Working Rights & Unions In Iceland


Tips ‘n’ Tricks #2: Working Rights & Unions In Iceland

Published December 1, 2020

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Tips ‘n’ Tricks is Grapevine’s new information series, where we give those of you newly arrived in Iceland—or hoping to be—some of the practical information you should know. In this edition, culture editor Hannah Jane Cohen and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine discuss labour unions and working rights in Iceland: what your rights are, how to make sure they’re enforced, and who to turn to for help. If you have other tips and suggestions for this topic, leave them in the comments of the video. The links discussed in this episode are the following:

The Directorate of Labour
The Directorate of Immigration
Icelandic Confederation of Labour
Efling
VR
Industrial Workers of the World, Iceland branch

