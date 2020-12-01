From Iceland — Tips 'n' Tricks #4: How To Find A Job In Iceland

Photo by Art Bicnick

In this edition, Culture editor Hannah Jane Cohen and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine discuss how to find a job in Iceland. All links mentioned in this video are listed below. If you have other tips and suggestions for this topic, leave them in the comments of the video. If you want us to cover another topic, send your suggestions to grapevine@grapevine.is.

Links:

Alfred

Job.is

Maur

The Directorate of Labour

Facebook search

The City of Reykjavík

