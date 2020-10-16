From Iceland — Grapevine Playlist: Jónsi, Sólstafir, The Post Performance Blues Band & More!

Photo by Sólstafir - Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love

Stuck on what to listen to? Here are some of our favourite songs of the past month.

Jónsi & Robyn – Salt Licorice

“Salt Licorice” is an aggressive take on ballroom house, with a thumping beat contrasted by eerie vocals. In it, Jónsi and Robyn—what a duo, right?—share the sorrows of aging, nostalgia and depression. A 2020 revelation, for sure. HJC

The Post Performance Blues Band – ooh I am blue

Smoking in the gym? What’s not to like about this super-aggressive, kind of self-hating indie techno track by the most interesting performance group/band in Iceland? The video itself is a masterpiece and the song is like if Björk went to the gym and had a stroke at the same time. That’s a good thing. I think? VG

Rex Pistols – Don’t Be Afraid Of My Heart

Grapevine-favourite Rex Pistols proves once and again that goth isn’t dead. And by “goth,” we don’t mean those green-haired TikTok kids who dramatically lip sync to Top 40. No, this is pure, old-school, synth-laden, delectable goth that’ll have you lavishly swaying around your apartment in a lace gown and headpiece. Lugosi, don’t be afraid of this art. HJC

Ólafur Arnalds – Woven Song

“Woven Song” is something that you would imagine aliens on distant planets would love. But if you enjoy odd voices, beautiful piano melodies and incredible videos directed by Thomas Vanz, you’ll like it too. Ólafur Arnalds is, as always, unique and his songs are like a shot of future technology straight into your forehead. This is no exception. VG

DJ Muscleboy & Manswess – Stronger Without You

HOLD THE FUCKING PHONE! FINALLY! A roided-out break-up song devoted to getting rid of that pesky bodyweight. You know those types of dudes on ‘Love Island’ that say things like, “Yeah, Jasmine is totally my type. Nice body. I could really see this working out?” This is what they would listen to. HJC

Sólstafir – Her Fall from Grace

Who said 2020 didn’t need a melancholic, atmospheric, depressive anthem? (Probably everybody.) That didn’t stop Sólstafir from giving us one. With a music video that peculiarly features the Queen Águsta Eva herself, Sólstafir have once-again proved they are the Kings of weirdly-addictive bummer tracks. We mean “bummer” in the most complimentary way, btw. But what else would you expect from a band that is releasing an album titled ‘Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love’? HJC

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.