Reykjavík Events: Secret Solstice, Dadykewl & All Is Fair

Festival season has begun and we are ready. Prepare for your summer of blackouts in Reykjavík with these not-to-miss events.

Friday, June 21st

Secret Solstice 2019

June 21st – 23rd – Laugardalshöll- 19,900 ISK

Pussy Riot. Black Eyed Peas. Rita Ora. Sólstafir. Hatari. If that doesn’t sound like a blackout in progress, then we don’t know what does. Get a drank and dance your heart away at Iceland’s favourite midnight festival: Secret Solstice. Tickets are 19,900 ISK.

Saturday, June 22nd

Dadykewl / 24/7 / Shades of Reykjavík & Bryngeir

221:00 – Prikið – Free!

If you want a rapper who’s not afraid of sharing his feelings onstage, look no further. Dadykewl will make you remember your childhood love. Also on the menu is extreme Soundcloud sensation 24/7, who raps, we assume, all day, and the return of Shades of Reykjavík.

Sunday, June 23rd

All Is Fair

Until August 4th – Kling & Bang

‘All Is Fair’ is inspired by, as the press release says, “Tip toeing in flip-flops made of pizza boxes and tape,” among other things. It sounds very weird and we can’t guarantee you’ll ever be the same once you leave. If you can’t catch the exhibit today, Kling & Bang is open Wednesday to Sunday from 12:00 to 18:00. On Thursday, though, it’s open until 21:00.

