Reykjavík Events: Lunga Opening Party, Terra Madre, Corrections & More!

If you’re not too hungover from Secret Solstice, make the most of your sunny days in Reykjavík with these not-to-miss events.

Monday. June 24th

‘TERRA MADRE’ Film Screening

June 21st – 23rd – 17:00 – IÐNÓ – Free!

The Earth is sick and things are looking grim. Because of that, IÐNÓ is hosting a series of summer events to raise global awareness on how we can live more sustainable lives. Tonight, come explore that with a film screening of ‘Terre Madre,’ a documentary which dives into the world of fast food and the slow food movement. There will be a BioBorgari pop up grill during the screening, in case you need a nibble.

Tuesday, June 25th

Jo Berger Myhre & Ólafur Björn Ólafsson

21:00 – Mengi – 2,500 ISK

Jo and Ólafur are here to perform their album ‘The Third Script’ and premiere a new film by Latvian artist Ieva Balode. It’s a doozy. Come if you like electronics, farfisa organ, and other electronic percussion.

Wednesday, June 26th

Corrections

Until August 17th – Hverfisgallerí

Sigurður Árni Sigurðsson’s exhibition presents work based on photographs and postcards that the artist has collected all over Europe over the last three decades. Come soothe your wanderlust. Hverfisgallerí is open from 13:00 to 17:00 on Wednesday, but if you can’t catch it then, the museum is open from 13:00 to 17:00 from Tuesday to Friday and 14:00 to 17:00 on Saturday.

Thursday, June 27th

LungA Warm Up Party

19:00 – IÐNÓ – Free!

Iceland’s best arts and music festival is back for 2019. LungA—held annually in the far-easterly outpost of Seyðisfjörður—is an unforgettable time, when this small town comes to life with music, art, and spontaneous creativity. However, for those who can’t make the pilgrimage to East Iceland this summer, there’s a Reykjavík warm-up event taking place at rejuvenated music and arts hub IÐNÓ. Come celebrate LungA 2019 with theatrical punks Grísalappalísa, eerie lo-fi duo Madonna + Child, rising star Prince Fendi, and plenty more weird and wonderful alternative music scene favourites. There will also be a special song by the Icelandic Whistling Orchestra, aerial performances, and plenty of surprises. Very much in the festival’s spirit, the show is BYOI: Bring your own installation.

