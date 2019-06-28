Reykjavík Events: DJ Dominatricks, Reykajvík Fringe Festival,

It’s the end of June and we’re hyped. See you at these not-to-miss Reykjavík events.

Friday, June 28th

DJ Dominatricks

23:00 – Kaffibarinn – Free!

In the past half year or so, the DJ/VJ duo DJ Dominatricks have become an intriguing addition to Reykjavík’s nightlife. The two deliver absorbing performances, mixing hard-hitting electronic dance music and dark, technologically-centered vocals. They also have a kinky vibe to them.

Saturday, June 29th

Reykjavík Fringe Opening Party!

20:00 – Hlemmur Square – Free!

Reykjavík Fringe Festival is back and fringier than ever. Come celebrate the opening on this second iteration with comedians, pole dancers, cabaret, and drag. American Single—the hit live dating show from last year—will also be in attendance with a special Tinder somebody. You could also bring a Tinder date too.

Sunday, June 30th

No. 3 Umhverfing

Breiðablik Community Centre

‘No. 3 Umhverfing’ is a large and incredibly unique exhibition located on the Snæfellsnes peninsula, containing some of Iceland’s best visual artists, like Steingrímur Eyfjörð and Erró. All featured artists—and there’ll be dozens of them—have some connection to the area. Eight of them have previously represented Iceland in the Venice Biennial. The exhibition is part of a larger project by the Academy Of Sensation that aims to bring art to the countryside. The show opens officially in the Breiðablik community center, near Borgarnes, but it will move all around Snæfellsnes over the summer. Ending date is TBA.

