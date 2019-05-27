Reykjavík Events: Icelandic Meat Soup, Mekkin Roff & More!

Summer is here and winter/Game of Thrones is over—celebrate with these not-to-miss Reykjavík events.

Monday, May 27th

Icelandic Meat Soup

10:00-18:00 – Reykjavík Museum Of Photography – Free!

Iceland in the 70s and 80s—long hair and printed button ups included—is reborn by photographer Kristjón Haraldsson, who uses his photos to articulate the practice, process, and form of photography. If you can’t catch the exhibit today, it’ll be up until September 8th. The Reykjavík Museum of Photography is open weekdays from 10:00 to 18:0 and weekends from 10:00 to 17:00.

Tuesday, May 28th

Book Launch: Isle Of Art – A Journey Through Iceland’s Art Scene

18:00 – The Living Art Museum – Free!

Is there a common denominator in Icelandic art? What does it mean to live, work, and create as an artist on a remote island in the north Atlantic? How has the scene changed over the last decades? These questions are torn apart, dissected, and answered in Sarah Schug’s new book ‘Isle Of Art,’ which you can come celebrate at this installation/book launch. Oh, and did we mention there’ll be Belgian chocolate to nibble on?

Wednesday, May 29th

Comedy Night: Kimi Tayler, Huw Coverdale & Mekkin Roff

20:00 – Kaffi Laugalækur – Free!

Fresh off the plane from London, beloved Icelandic/American comedian Mekkin Roff is back in Reykjavík for one night of funny business. She’ll be joined by the master of misery Huw Coverdale and the incomparable power lesbian Kimi Tayler. Grab a craft beer and relax. Seriously, don’t miss seeing Mekkin—you’ll regret it.

Thursday, May 30th

FLÓÓÐ #2

22:00 – IÐNÓ – Free!

In the FLÓÓÐ series, a group of musicians get together for a quadrophonic noise/ambient set. The set-up is simple: Four speakers spread evenly around the room. This allows the listener to walk around and explore different sound sources—simultaneously or separately—while also enjoyed comfy cushions and dreamy visuals. Tonight’s iteration features composers Ingi Garðar Erlendsson, Pétur Ben and Daníel Friðrik Böðvarsson.

