Reykjavík Events: Can't Think Just Feel, lowercase nights & More

Published May 24, 2019

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
and
@brainlove
Photos by
Art Bicnick

The weather has defied the forecasts and turned out to be warm, mild and sunny. Now that the weekend is upon us, you might be itching to get out of the house and get into something good. Here are our picks of the weekend’s Reykjavík events.

Friday, May 24th
Release The Bats
21:00 – Loft Hostel – Free!
The MSEA-curated concert series continues at Loft Hostel. This time around it’s a triple-threat lineup made up of the creepy, masked, knife-wielding duo Madonna + Child; arresting solo artist SiGRÚN whose debut album ‘Onælan’ you should listen to right now; and post-dreifing-affiliated electronic lo-fi punks Sideproject, whose debut ‘Isis Emoji’ is a brainful of broken beats and apoplectic sounds. Entry is free, and the first band takes the stage at 21:00.

Saturday, May 25th
WOMEN HUNGRY, MEN ANGRY
Until June 8th – Tveir Hrafnar – 13:00 to 16:00 on Friday & Saturday
Hallgrímur Helgason takes on the war of the sexes in this fantastical exhibition. Patriarchy fights feminism, survivors of sexual abuse take on the ghosts of their abusers, while offenders and their spouses battle with denial.

Sunday, May 26th
lowercase night
21:30 – Prikið – Free!
Take a film, add a musician, let them improvise a soundtrack on top, and voilá, it’s lowercase night.

