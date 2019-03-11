Music News: Riceboy Sleeps Awakens, Iceland Airwaves, Jóhann Retrosopective - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Jónsi and Alex Somers will perform their collaborative album ‘Riceboy Sleeps’ with the London Contemporary Orchestra on July 8th at London’s Barbican Hall. It’s the first time the album, which turns ten this year, will be performed in its entirety. The album has proven to be a sleeper hit, with some of the tracks making their way into popular Spotify playlists. Tickets are on sale now. (Later, more dates were added in Paris, Gateshead, Edinburgh, and Manchester.)

Jónsi also staged another edition of the ‘Liminal Soundbath’ took recently at the Los Angeles art museum. A collaboration with Alex Somers and Paul Corley, the event was a hit with the West Coast hippy crowd—so much so, that the trio created a Spotify playlist so you can try it out a sound bath at home.

German label Deutsche Grammophon are set to celebrate the life and work of the late Jóhann Jóhannsson with a two-volume retrospective of his most important works. ‘RETROSPECTIVE’ will be issued on April 26th as a hardback book, including seven albums of his early work, and the unreleased soundtrack for ‘White Black Boy.’ A second part of this retrospective is also in the works.

Iceland Airwaves 2019 is go! After a successful 2018 edition under new ownership, Iceland’s best festival have announced the first wave of acts for 2019. The biggest name is lo-fi indie eccentric and music media darling Mac DeMarco—expect pint-in-hand crowdsurfing from Le Big Mac. The other international names announced are Whitney, Shame, Anna of the North, Boy Azooga, Georgia, Alexandra Stréliski, The Howl & The Hum, Sons, Murkage Dave, Amanda Tenfjord, Pavvla and The Garrys. So, we have some research to do. A host of top Icelandic names were also added; tickets are on sale now.