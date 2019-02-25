Grapevine Playlist: dj. flugvél og geimskip, Unè Misere, Tinslit, Kuldaboli & More - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick

Holy moly! It’s Grapevine playlist time! Here are the latest Icelandic tracks burning up the office stereo.

Kuldaboli – Ég elska þig eilífa stríð

Translating as “I love you, endless war,” this heavy techno EP has slow, dark, almost robotic singing. Verging on tacky at times, it keeps its cool by virtue of its dark and ominous vibe. The lyrics are repetitive mantras like “Should I tell you a secret?”—but they never tell us the goddamn secret. Not for everyone, but interesting stuff. VG

<a href="http://post-dreifing.bandcamp.com/track/groan-portion" data-wpel-link="external" target="_blank" rel="external noopener noreferrer">Groan Portion by Tucker Carlson's Jonestown Massacre</a>

Tucker Carlson’s Jonestown Massacre – Groan Portion

If you thought The Microphones and Mount Eerie were lo-fi, think again. The latest in the stream of new releases from the post-dreifing collective is this 9+ minute epic—a mixture of violent, grating field recordings and mellow acoustic guitar action. We have no idea what’ll come next, and we’re loving it. JR

Une Misère – Damages

Since their formation in 2016, Une Misére have been unstoppable. Not only did they play the biggest metal festival in the world, but the band was also recently signed to Nuclear Blast, one of the most renowned labels in metal. Their new single displays their groovy hardcore-infused heaviness while leaving a slight aftertaste of “I’ve heard that before.” PW

Flying Hórses – Unsettled

The video for this single by Canadian artist Flying Hórses, aka Jade Bergeron, is a cool clip featuring the artist trapped in a smoke-filled box somewhere in the Icelandic landscape. It looks like CGI, but apparently isn’t. If you’re into the track’s moody and melancholic instrumental sound, look out for the new album “Reverie,” out on February 22nd. JR

dj. flúgvel og geimskip – Our Atlantis

A wise person once said: “When you’re tired of dj. flúgvel og geimskip, you’re tired of life.” DFOG’s new album underlines everything we love about her music, from the off-kilter scales to the broken beats, heavy bass, euphoric chant-alongs, unexpected production flourishes, and meandering tales of strange new inner and outer worlds. Find her on a European tour with noise mavens Lightning Bolt this spring. DFOG 4 life. JR

Tinslit – Hvítur Köttur

The first single by this mysterious and romantic electronic pop group is a beautiful, swirly waltz full of analogue synths, cello and a deep melancholic male voice. Featuring the dreamy voice of JFDR as accent in the latter half, the tune is sweeping, enchanting and transports the listener into other worlds, both large and small. RX