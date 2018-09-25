Culture
Music
Legendary Polish Punk-Rock Band Kult To Perform In Reykjavík

Legendary Polish Punk-Rock Band Kult To Perform In Reykjavík

Words by
Photos by
Claudia Schultz

Published September 25, 2018

Poland’s number one rock band, Kult, will be performing at Harpa on September 30th. No members of the band have ever played in Iceland before, with one exception: Piotr Wasylik (seen above), the promoter and organiser behind the event, who is especially excited to have Kult play here. Kult are the band of his childhood – his “first love, first kiss, first contact with good music.”

Kult have a goal: they want to show Iceland Polish culture. As Piotr put it: “We are living together, we should learn from each other.” And there is no better band to learn about Polish culture from than one of the legends of Polish punk rock.

Founded in 1982 by Kazik Staszewski, Kult have long been a big part of modern Polish history. For many people, Kazik have been “a protector of the working class”; giving people a voice they were denied when Poland was still a socialist country. Polish people still listen to Kult’s words, taking strength from their songs which, during the days of the old regime, often had to walk a fine line; the lyrics had to appeal to their fans’ sense of working class frustration, but be subtle enough not to provoke the authorities.

Kult have also acted as a teacher of modern history to young Polish people – one that not everyone loves, but almost everyone accepts. While tricky political interviews aren’t their thing, their music speaks for itself. Hear for yourself when they hit the big stage of Harpa’s Eldborg theatre on September 30th.

Latest

Culture
Music
Track By Track: ‘Influence Of Buildings On Musical Tone’ By Þráinn Hjálmarsson

Track By Track: ‘Influence Of Buildings On Musical Tone’ By Þráinn Hjálmarsson

by

Composer Þráinn Hjálmarsson’s debut effort, ‘Influence Of Buildings On Musical Tone’, is one of cultivated emotion. Containing five recent chamber works,

Culture
Music
Pure Vibes: Peeling Away The Etheric Layers Of Teitur

Pure Vibes: Peeling Away The Etheric Layers Of Teitur

by

Teitur Magnússon casually stands from the park bench he’s sitting on and saunters into the garden path. “When the sun

Culture
Music
Alien Communication: From Hafnarfjörður To Hollywood, Hildur Guðnadóttir Hits The Big Time

Alien Communication: From Hafnarfjörður To Hollywood, Hildur Guðnadóttir Hits The Big Time

by

Hildur Guðnadóttir’s beaming face emerges from the digital blur. She leans into the camera, her features springing into sharp resolution.

Culture
Music
Artist Playlist: Spooky Vibes & Throwing Panties With MSEA

Artist Playlist: Spooky Vibes & Throwing Panties With MSEA

by

MSEA is Maria-Carmela Raso, a Reykjavík-based musician who picked up some positive attention this year with the ambitious release exhibition

Culture
Music
Drawing In The Air: Hekla’s Theremin Produces Birdsong & Whale Sounds

Drawing In The Air: Hekla’s Theremin Produces Birdsong & Whale Sounds

by

Last week saw the release of ‘Á’—the new album by experimental theremin player Hekla. The album delivers haunting but sparse

Culture
Music
Space Jam: Halldór Eldjárn Mixes Music & Technology

Space Jam: Halldór Eldjárn Mixes Music & Technology

by

Halldór Eldjárn is a composer, drummer and computer programmer that has been active in Reykjavík’s music scene for the past

Show Me More!