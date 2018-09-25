Legendary Polish Punk-Rock Band Kult To Perform In Reykjavík

Poland’s number one rock band, Kult, will be performing at Harpa on September 30th. No members of the band have ever played in Iceland before, with one exception: Piotr Wasylik (seen above), the promoter and organiser behind the event, who is especially excited to have Kult play here. Kult are the band of his childhood – his “first love, first kiss, first contact with good music.”

Kult have a goal: they want to show Iceland Polish culture. As Piotr put it: “We are living together, we should learn from each other.” And there is no better band to learn about Polish culture from than one of the legends of Polish punk rock.

Founded in 1982 by Kazik Staszewski, Kult have long been a big part of modern Polish history. For many people, Kazik have been “a protector of the working class”; giving people a voice they were denied when Poland was still a socialist country. Polish people still listen to Kult’s words, taking strength from their songs which, during the days of the old regime, often had to walk a fine line; the lyrics had to appeal to their fans’ sense of working class frustration, but be subtle enough not to provoke the authorities.

Kult have also acted as a teacher of modern history to young Polish people – one that not everyone loves, but almost everyone accepts. While tricky political interviews aren’t their thing, their music speaks for itself. Hear for yourself when they hit the big stage of Harpa’s Eldborg theatre on September 30th.