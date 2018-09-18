Grapevine Playlist: aYia, SiGRÚN, GYDA, Emilíana Torrini, Júníus Meyvant, PORT & More

Like the beautiful geysir exploding hot, stinky earth water all over a group of damp, blissed-out lookers-on, here are the latest steaming exhalations from Iceland’s sulphurous music scene.

aYia – Sparkle

A breakthrough project of recent years, the video for aYia’s “Sparkle” is like a short sci-fi movie. Directed by Geoff McAuliffe, it explores the theme of quotidian repetition, rhythm, and meaninglessness, with a ‘Dark City’-esque finale. Expect their eponymous debut album this year and see them live at Iceland Airwaves. JR

SiGRÚN – Vex

Young solo artist SiGRÚN continues to develop her sound on this second single from her forthcoming debut solo album. With a characteristically strong and rich lead vocal, the backing is bassy, restrained and minimal, letting Sigrún’s affecting and optimistic spirit pour through. Read more in our interview on page 39. JR

<a href="http://gyda.bandcamp.com/album/evolution">Evolution by G Y D A</a>

GYDA – Í Annarri Vídd

While you may recognise Gyða Valtýsdóttir as a founding member of múm, this classically trained cellist/singer has been growing into a solo artist in recent years. In her latest song to be released under the GYDA moniker, she transports listeners to another world through soft whispers and an ethereal, affecting tune. The album, “Evolution,” promises much. CES

Grúska Babúska – Refurinn

If you love the music that fills Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion, give “Refurinn” a spin. With a music box melody, mysterious crackles, animal sounds, and seriously overzealous percussion, Grúska Babúska’s newest track will spook you out with its playful creepiness. The songs title references an old Icelandic novel about a young woman’s disappearance, so keep your wits about you. CES

<a href="http://port.bandcamp.com/album/night-music">Night Music by PORT</a>

PORT – Night Music EP

If you’re both an ambient music-obsessé and a closeted Sisters of Mercy fanatic, have we got the band for you! Deep vocals, drum machine and all, PORT is the closest thing you’ll find in Reykjavík to old school goth. Their debut EP “Night Music” is a smooth ride of sexy sadness; the perfect soundtrack to drink red wine to alone as you contemplate your alienation. HJC

Emilíana Torrini – I Hope That I Don’t Fall in Love with You

Featured in the soundtrack of Baltasar Kormákur’s most recent film, “Adrift,” Emilíana’s take on Tom Waits is unexpectedly delightful. Full of hopefulness and cheerfulness, it’s a definite departure from Waits’ melancholic old drunk barfly vibe. Overall a beautiful tune to compliment to the last sunny days of the year in Reykjavík. HJC

Júníus Meyvant – High Alert

A thoughtful soul, Júníus Meyvant’s latest is sure to put you in a good mood. A blend of soul, pop, blues and folk, Júníus’ music touches listeners in its own creative way. CES

Jelena Ćirić – Other Girls

Born in Serbia and raised in Canada, Jelena Ćirić now resides in Reykjavík—which we at the Grapevine are very happy about, since this means we get to listen to her lovely voice. “Other Girls” is a beautiful, delicate reflection on life as a young girl. CES