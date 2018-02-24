Culture
Grapevine Playlist: Hermigervill, STEPMOM, GKR, múm, Teitur, Kiasmos & More

Grapevine Playlist: Hermigervill, STEPMOM, GKR, múm, Teitur, Kiasmos & More

Timothée Lambrecq

Published February 24, 2018

Hello! Welcome! So. The Icelandic music scene continues to spout forth an omni-genre rainbow of fabulous shit, like a veritable blowhole of magnificence. Here are the latest tracks that have caught our attention.

Teitur Magnússon & dj. flugvél og geimskip – Lífsspeki
Combine super chill zen-like reggae godhead Teitur Magnússon with out-there psych-pop princess dj. flugvél og geimskip, and what do you get? Not what you might expect. “Lífspeki” is a downtempo acoustic lullaby, with a dreamy video where the two dance through a colourful cloudscape. It’s a sleepy, mellow time. JR

Sykur – Loving None
This evergreen party band have been absent from the scene for a while, other than occasional explosive live performances. “Loving None” is their welcome return, and comes complete with their trademark synth hooks and the engaging, fierce, soulful vocal of singer Agnes Björt. Give us more sugar, Sykur! JR

Hermigervill – Disco Borealis
Icelandic super producer Hermigervill continues to go from strength to strength with his new wave of blissed out retro dance music. Disco Borealis is a psych-house epic with keyboard trills, pulsing synths, and a constantly-progressing sense of road-trip forward motion. Play it in the car, or dance to in Berghain’s Panorama Bar. It’s a loopy good time. JR

GKR – Nei Takk
Iceland’s quirkiest and most charming rapper is back with a brand new banger. Produced by Ian Boom, “Nei Takk” mixes melodic bells with a hard-hitting bass-driven beat reminiscent of eastern-European trap music. It’s an intense three-minute journey that’s certain to enchant. SR

Kiasmos x Bonobo – Blurred
Sensible electronica duo Kiasmos have released a remix by glitchy dream merchants Bonobo. The two click seamlessly, with Bonobo peeling away some of the reverb and injecting a club-ready element. Dance to it in Kaffibarinn, or boil eggs to it on a Sunday morning. It’s well-designed music with form and function. JR

Múm – Menschen Am Sonntag
It’s been five years since twinklecore merchants múm last released something, but this new four-track EP—gleaned from their live score to the silent 1930 film classic of the same name—is a fascinating addition to their catalogue. Available as a 10” record released on German label Morr Music, it’s a collector’s item in waiting. JR

STEPMOM – I’M YOUR NEW STEPMOM
Jóhanna Rakel, familiar to most from Cyber and Reykjavíkurdætur, recently dropped the first single from her new EP ‘Valentine’s Day.’ A mix of bubblegum pop and rap, the track features seductive vocals with raunchy lyrics, creating a song that is fun and catchy as hell. Yes, she’s “the new lil’ bitch your hubby fucking”—but you’re weirdly okay with it. SR

Countess Malaise – Goddamn I Love My Man
If your Valentine’s Day was a little unfulfilling, live vicariously through the scariest bitch in all of Reykjavík with this sexy trap ballad. ‘Goddamn I Love My Man’ is a slow burner with every ingredient required to get hot. Close your eyes, lie back, and pretend she’s talking right to you. “Ain’t nobody can do it like you motherfucking can.” That’s right, Countess. HJC

