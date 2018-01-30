Músíktilraunir Winners Between Mountains Unveil Spectacular Debut Video

Between Mountains have unveiled a spectacular music video about a dystopian world where the colourful people have taken over the world of the grey suited people. The video was shot in the most rural part of Iceland, the Westfjords, using locals as actors, and some professional dancers.

RÚV premiered the video today. The report quotes the video’s director, Haukur Björgvinsson, as saying that the townsfolk—from Ísafjörður, Bolungarvík, Suðureyri and Óshlíð—rehearsed the dance scenes three times a week for nine straight weeks. He worked alongside choreographer Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, who has won multiple awards in Iceland’s theatre world.

“I saw this as some kind of a ritual where two people, each representing a different group of people, would have some kind of a dance-off,” Haukur explains. “The winner would control the movement of the other person entirely.“

The result is an amazing and memorable music video. It was financed entirely by the parents of the two band members. Aged just 16 and 17, Between Mountains have already made a big splash in the Icelandic music scene since winning the Músíktilraunir talent contest. David Fricke, the legendary Rolling Stone journalist, named the band as one of the most interesting acts of Iceland Airwaves 2017.

But enough talking. You need to see this.

