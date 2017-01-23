Composer Úlfur Eldjárn Drops New Video, Heads To Helsinki

Composer Úlfur Eldjárn Drops New Video, Heads To Helsinki

john rogers
Words by
@brainlove

Published January 23, 2017

Icelandic composer Úlfur Eldjárn, also known for his work with the Apparat Organ Quartet, has revealed a new video from his ambitious solo album, “The Aristókrasía Project.”

Working with filmmaker Christopher Wilson, the new video celebrates the first man in space, and first man to orbit the Earth — Soviet astronaut, Yuri Gagarin. The video features footage from Wilson’s 2011 documentary ‘First Orbit.’

Úlfur will perform a live score alongside the film on January 24th at the Doc Point festival in Helsinki, joined by percussion virtuoso and frequent collaborator Samuli Kosminen (Múm, Hauschka, Jónsi) and the Härö Collective string quartet.

The show is on Tuesday 24th at the Savoy Theatre. Get more information here. Get more info on the Aristókrasía Project here.

Read our interview with Úlfur on the project here.

