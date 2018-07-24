Culture
Fancies: Árni Sveinsson

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
@maidofshade
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published July 24, 2018

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Árni Sveinsson (42), a runaway filmmaker.

today’s look

Wearing:

  • Italian bicycle jacket
  • Native American Indian shirt
  • Adidas jacket
  • Black jeans
  • Adidas shoes

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words:I have no idea, that’s for others to judge. Some young kids I walked by a few days ago, one of them was being cheeky and said “Nice 80s getup!” like I was going to a costume party. I thought it was really funny.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: The most obscure ones. I like thrift stores but they’re not as crazy as they used to be, they are more conformed now. I have a lot of strange old clothes that I’ve kept over the years but I usually find some random stuff around.

Favourite piece: My Entombed ‘Left Hand Path’ shirt which I lost for 20 years and then found it again. I found it in my parents basement. I thought they had thrown it out. I also have an Adidas tuxedo that was specially made for me.

Something I would not wear: That’s a tough question. I once went to a festival outside of Reykjavík and it was really cold and my friend brought along a kraftgalli [a one-piece snowsuit], which I thought I’d never wear, but it felt great and looked great. Actually, since I’m in a bicycle jacket, I would never wear the whole bicycle outfit. I think it makes you look a bit like a blood sausage.

Lusting After: I don’t know. I won’t know until I see it. Most clothes just come to me randomly.

Know someone with incredible aesthetics? E-mail us at grapevine@grapevine.is.

