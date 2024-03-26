From Iceland — The Reykjavík Early Music Festival Is On

Photo by Reykjavík Early Music Festival

The Reykjavík Early Music Festival will be held for the very first time March 26 to 28. Occupying Harpa’s Norðurljós hall from today through Thursday, the newcomer festival puts baroque and chamber music in the spotlight, creating a platform for international and Icelandic artists specialising in the historical performance practises.

Featuring world-class artists over three evenings, the festival lineup also includes up-and-coming groups in the baroque and chamber scene. Artists and groups performing include Arte Dei Suonatori, the Icelandic baroque group Brák, Amaconsort and the Consortico chamber group.

Soloists performing include the world-renowned Rachel Podger, cellist Vladimir Waltham, soprano singer Herdís Anna Jónasdóttir, and violinist Elfa Rún Kristinsdóttir. Additionally, Rachel Podger hosts a masterclass for musicians on Wednesday, March 27.

The festival kicks off at Hafnartorg Gallery, on March 26 at 17:00, followed by performances in Harpa’s Norðurljós starting at 19:30.

Check out the full festival programme here. Tickets are 14.900 ISK for all three days, with more options available here.