From Iceland — The Reykjavík Early Music Festival Is On

The Reykjavík Early Music Festival Is On

Published March 26, 2024

The Reykjavík Early Music Festival Is On
Words by
Photo by
Reykjavík Early Music Festival

The Reykjavík Early Music Festival will be held for the very first time March 26 to 28. Occupying Harpa’s Norðurljós hall from today through Thursday, the newcomer festival puts baroque and chamber music in the spotlight, creating a platform for international and Icelandic artists specialising in the historical performance practises.

Featuring world-class artists over three evenings, the festival lineup also includes up-and-coming groups in the baroque and chamber scene. Artists and groups performing include Arte Dei Suonatori, the Icelandic baroque group Brák, Amaconsort and the Consortico chamber group.

Soloists performing include the world-renowned Rachel Podger, cellist Vladimir Waltham, soprano singer Herdís Anna Jónasdóttir, and violinist Elfa Rún Kristinsdóttir. Additionally, Rachel Podger hosts a masterclass for musicians on Wednesday, March 27.

The festival kicks off at Hafnartorg Gallery, on March 26 at 17:00, followed by performances in Harpa’s Norðurljós starting at 19:30.

Check out the full festival programme here. Tickets are 14.900 ISK for all three days, with more options available here.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Culture
Culture
Grapevine New Music: Mikael Máni, GDRN, Dustin O’Halloran & More

Grapevine New Music: Mikael Máni, GDRN, Dustin O’Halloran & More

by

Culture
Culture
Coming To You Live From Lækjartorg

Coming To You Live From Lækjartorg

by

Culture
Culture
If You’re Looking For A Reason To Go North

If You’re Looking For A Reason To Go North

by

Culture
Culture
Celebrating The Magic Of Multilingualism

Celebrating The Magic Of Multilingualism

by

Culture
Culture
Grapevine New Music: Emilíana Torrini, Jónfrí, JóiPé & Króli, & More

Grapevine New Music: Emilíana Torrini, Jónfrí, JóiPé & Króli, & More

by

Culture
Culture
Everyone’s Crazy For Crochet

Everyone’s Crazy For Crochet

by

Show Me More!