Best of Iceland: Camp, Hike & Visit

Camp: Atlavík

The Atlavík inlet in the Eastfjords is among the most beautiful places in Iceland. It’s a secluded wooded area with a small beach, and the option of renting a boat to sail on Lagarfljót (the lake Lagarfljótsormurinn, the Icelandic Loch Ness Monster, allegedly lives in). Being so far away from the sea, it’s sheltered from the wind, making it the perfect place to get away from it all and enjoy life. On a sunny day, you can even go for a swim.

Hike: Dimmuborgir

You might not know that Finnish metal band Dimmu Borgir got their name from a spiky rock formation in Northern Iceland. Conveniently located on the Ring Road, it’s a great place for an afternoon stop, or to camp and hike. With dramatic, brittle lava cliffs and pillars, this is an only-in-Iceland trip—you’ll never see something quite like this again. PS: It’s also a great place to take promo pictures for your debut black metal project.

Visit: Ásbyrgi

The monumental Ásbyrgi canyon is an unparalleled natural wonder. Shaped like a horseshoe, its vast vertical cliffs surround an area crisscrossed with hiking trails that take you through forests, past lakes, and up into the various chasms and crevices in the canyon walls. There’s an information centre and café at the entrance, and a campsite for those who want to spend a few days getting lost in this wild, dreamlike locale.