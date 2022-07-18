From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Goddamn Store

Let’s be real: there are few things that could temper our love for shopping. Thankfully, our delightful city has kept up with our demand, with the design scene seeming to expand exponentially year after year. This year was particularly prolific—there are almost too many new stores to name, with many popping up and nabbing not only the talk of the town, but also some of our biggest awards. But after long discussions with our beloved panel members, we are proud to present our winners. So without further ado, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Enjoy—responsibly, of course.

Best Goddamn Store Yeoman Laugavegur 7 “It feels like every year we declare it The Year Of Yeoman, and then every year she blows past our expectations by becoming bigger and better. This year was no different, as 2021 saw Yeoman being donned by international celebrities and featured in international publications while also continuing her reign as the primary fashion tastemaker for Reykjavík women. “Both my 14-year-old daughter and my 60-year-old mother would love a Yeoman dress,” one panel member raved. “Everything from her own designs to the brands she chooses to put into her store become big in the city, and for good reason—her taste is impeccable. To talk about modern Icelandic style is to talk about Yeoman.” Congrats Yeoman.

Runner Up: Kiosk Grandagarður 35 Kiosk is the nurturing ground for the best and brightest in Icelandic fashion design. Featuring a handful of artists selling their wares at a time, the shopping experience at Kiosk is so personal that you can easily chat with the designer while you try on their garments. Above all else, the shop showcases just how devoutly diverse and fantastic our design scene is. “I genuinely live in fear that Kiosk will close!” one panellist laughed. “It’s so important here that I almost feel protective of it. We need this place.”

Runner Up: Fischer Fischersund 3 “Fischer is more than just a store, it’s an experience,” this year’s panel determined. Yes, this local favourite is more like a sensory paradise, treading the line between a shop and a design space. From incense and packaging-free shampoo to natural face masks and perfumes, Fischer is memorable above all else. As one panel member concluded: “It’s just another world.”

