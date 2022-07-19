From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2022: Best Design Store

Photo by

Let’s be real: there are few things that could temper our love for shopping. Thankfully, our delightful city has kept up with our demand, with the design scene seeming to expand exponentially year after year. This year was particularly prolific—there are almost too many new stores to name, with many popping up and nabbing not only the talk of the town, but also some of our biggest awards. But after long discussions with our beloved panel members, we are proud to present our winners. So without further ado, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Enjoy—responsibly, of course.

Best Design Store Rammagerðin Skólavörðustígur 12, Harpa, Kringlan For the second year in a row, Rammagerðin has clinched the gold metal. The store is basically as close to a supergroup of Icelandic designers as you are going to find outside of some weird design-focused comic book multiverse. Go there to pick up everything from Studio Flétta’s hand-stamped candlesticks to Ragna Ragnarsdóttir’s ethereal ceramics to Fischer’s earthly fragrances to Urð’s delectable cosmetics. “They have such a nice palette of Icelandic designers. They are such a good advocate for the design scene here, which must be applauded.” Runner Up: Epal Laugavegur 7 What an opening! Our panel couldn’t have been more overjoyed than to see Epal, the classic Icelandic design store, move to such a lovely spot on Laugavegur. “They are so good at pairing Icelandic designers with (international) ones,” one panellist raved. “They also have exhibitions in the basement which are always well curated and interesting. It’s a must-stop.” Runner Up: BioEffect Hafnarstræti 19 BioEffect’s delightfully curated shopping experience, aesthetic perfection, and inspired design are worthy of recognition, which is why the panel determined they deserved this award, despite not technically being a design store. “They scan your skin and then make you a customised skincare repertoire. It’s more than just a shop,” said one panellist. “And it’s not only the products that are emblematic of Icelandic design, but the store itself, designed by Basalt Architects, reflects the brand.”

Previous Winners 2021: Rammagerðin 2020: Akkúrat 2019: Akkúrat

