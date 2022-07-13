From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Weekday Bar

Photo by

It’s been two years of off-and-on single-or-double flip-cup-flip-flopping, but as of 2022, bars are officially back in action—and oh, how we needed it! This year was certainly a standout for our local scene. Not only were bar-goers finally safe to sink their extremely appreciative teeth back into the weekly “djamma”, but new spots and old classics stepped up to the plate swinging to give ‘em what they wanted. So cue the orchestra (and the Opal) as we gather once again to celebrate the best that Reykjavík nightlife has to offer. Because let’s be real: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like doing more than drinking, which could be why this country doesn’t have a space program…

Best Weekday Bar Skuggabaldur Pósthússtræti 9 A weekday bar is all about atmosphere. You want something that's both lively but cosy, bustling without being jam packed, and above all else, chock full of good vibes. Skuggabaldur has perfected this delicate combo, with the best of Reykjavík's jazz scene showing up nightly to entertain patrons and make even a Wednesday memorable. Despite only opening last year, the bar has quickly become a favourite with everyone from downtown artists to suburban folk. In the summer, you simply can't beat a glass of wine outside in the sun on their patio. Runner-Up: Gaukurinn Tryggvagata 22 When you want to "party-party" on a weeknight, Gaukurinn—with their stocked schedule of concerts and events—will give you what you need. In fact, their Tuesday karaoke sessions rival weekend nights in terms of raucousness. (BTW: On the weeknights where there aren't any events, the lowkey haunt becomes an ideal place to nurse a beer while reading Kafka or something else appropriately alt.) Runner-Up: Kaffibrennslan Laugavegur 21 Need to have an after-work meeting with your new art collective? A quick catch up beer with your former roommate visiting from Portugal? Or simply a neutral locale to meet up with your beau from last weekend? Kaffibrennslan works for everyone. Solid location, good prices, and a welcoming, friendly atmosphere. A+.