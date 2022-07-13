From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Date Place

Photo by

It’s been two years of off-and-on single-or-double flip-cup-flip-flopping, but as of 2022, bars are officially back in action—and oh, how we needed it! This year was certainly a standout for our local scene. Not only were bar-goers finally safe to sink their extremely appreciative teeth back into the weekly “djamma”, but new spots and old classics stepped up to the plate swinging to give ‘em what they wanted. So cue the orchestra (and the Opal) as we gather once again to celebrate the best that Reykjavík nightlife has to offer. Because let’s be real: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like doing more than drinking, which could be why this country doesn’t have a space program…

Best Date Place The Romantic Date Port 9 Veghúsastígur 9 Cosy and tucked away with a secretive vibe, Port 9 solves the age-old problem in Reykjavík: where can I go for a date where I won’t see a tonne of people I know who will later inundate me with texts about my new paramour? Ah, détendez vous, mes amis, for sitting at Port 9 feels like you’re away from the rest of the world and there seems to be an unspoken bond of letting each other be. As one panellist concluded: “If you want actual romance, this is the only place to go.” So get to flirting, chums. The Casual Date 12 Tónar Skólavörðustígur 15 12 Tónar’s small bar has managed to fly under many people’s radars, despite being one of the most unique spots in the city. “I would feel very cool taking someone here on a date. I feel like just sitting there would provoke conversation,” laughed one panel member. “We could relax outside and talk music. It’s the perfect place for a low-pressure afternoon date.” The Tinder Date Einstök Bar Laugavegur 10 Einstök’s new downtown bar is the definition of neutral territory for meeting someone new. “Everyone likes Einstök beer, the seating is nice, and it’s super central,” our panel determined. “So you can meet, see if you vibe, and if it goes well, you’re smack dab in the middle of downtown and can head anywhere you want afterwards.”

Previous Winners 2021: Port 9 2020: Hlemmur Mathöll

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2022 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.