From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Kept Secret

It’s been two years of off-and-on single-or-double flip-cup-flip-flopping, but as of 2022, bars are officially back in action—and oh, how we needed it! This year was certainly a standout for our local scene. Not only were bar-goers finally safe to sink their extremely appreciative teeth back into the weekly “djamma”, but new spots and old classics stepped up to the plate swinging to give ‘em what they wanted. So cue the orchestra (and the Opal) as we gather once again to celebrate the best that Reykjavík nightlife has to offer. Because let’s be real: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like doing more than drinking, which could be why this country doesn’t have a space program…

Best Kept Secret Luna Flórens Grandagarður 25 Part flower-child, part spiritual guru with a whole lot of whimsy thrown into the mix, this is the place to go for floral cocktails, cosy vibes, and maybe a slice of vegan cake. As a bonus, you can also grab a loaf of artisan bread next door or walk out with a bag of healing crystals or a rare succulent. And the thing is, you may not think you need a lump of amethyst and a saguaro cactus, but after three of their cocktails you won’t know how you ever lived without them. So let your inner hippie free. Runner Up: The Reykjavík Edition Austurbakki 2 We know everyone is talking about this place but have you even visited? There are a few areas to drink in Reykjavík’s first 5-star hotel—from bar Tölt to the highly praised restaurant Tides—but the whole place will just blow you away with its design and class. You don’t have to stay at the hotel or eat at the restaurant—we know it’s $$$—but stop by, get a drink, and enjoy an amazing view. Newcomer Kokteilbarinn Klapparstígur 28 We can hardly think of a bar that better fits the bill of “Best Kept Secret” than one that’s nestled inside a restaurant, packed inside of a full-sized train car. Inside the restaurant Monkeys, you have a balloon-themed cocktail bar and a champagne train car, which come together for a distinctly Phileas Fogg vibe. Expect bright and fruity drinks with ingredients such as yuzu, passionfruit, roses, shiso, and raspberries.

Previous Winners 2021: 12 Tónar 2020: RVK Brewing Company

