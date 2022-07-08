From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Newcomer Bar

Photo by Joana Fontinha

It’s been two years of off-and-on single-or-double flip-cup-flip-flopping, but as of 2022, bars are officially back in action—and oh, how we needed it! This year was certainly a standout for our local scene. Not only were bar-goers finally safe to sink their extremely appreciative teeth back into the weekly “djamma”, but new spots and old classics stepped up to the plate swinging to give ‘em what they wanted. So cue the orchestra (and the Opal) as we gather once again to celebrate the best that Reykjavík nightlife has to offer. Because let’s be real: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like doing more than drinking, which could be why this country doesn’t have a space program…

Best Newcomer Bar Húrra Tryggvagata 22 Ok, is it new? Questionable. But trust us: The panel debated extensively about this, ultimately deciding that since its reopening, beloved Reykjavík venue Húrra has been so monumental and so successful that it deserved the Best Newcomer award. Seriously, it lives up to the hype, continuing its legacy of artsy vibes, good concerts, and raucous weekly karaoke and dance floors. So if you want to mingle with the cool young artists of the city, Húrra is where it’s at. BTW: the renovations for the rotating roster of bizarre places that have tried to fill the space over the last few years means that Húrra’s previously notoriously grungy bathrooms are now like marble and look like Versace. Flex. Runner-Up: Lemmy Austurstræti 20 You’ve got to applaud a bar that chooses a theme and then dials it up to 11. Not only does it have truly OTT decorations and a great playlist, but also live music and DJ/drummer combos from your fav rock musicians in the city. “I love that they went all the way,” one panellist raved. “It’s cheesy in a tongue-in-cheek way. It’s like they Googled “rock bar” and decided to go full force. I love that.” Runner-Up: Auto Lækjargata 2a “There is always a huge line for this place—always. It’s rare to see a bar this new be this popular,” one panel member said of the newly opened Auto, which took over the basement of the Hard Rock Café earlier this year. “For those that like the nightclub/table service vibe, this is going to be their favourite place and the only club they go to. It’s filled a niche in the scene.”

Previous Winners 2021: Skuggabaldur 2020: Röntgen

