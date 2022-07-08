From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Happy Hour

Photo by Art Bicnick

It’s been two years of off-and-on single-or-double flip-cup-flip-flopping, but as of 2022, bars are officially back in action—and oh, how we needed it! This year was certainly a standout for our local scene. Not only were bar-goers finally safe to sink their extremely appreciative teeth back into the weekly “djamma”, but new spots and old classics stepped up to the plate swinging to give ‘em what they wanted. So cue the orchestra (and the Opal) as we gather once again to celebrate the best that Reykjavík nightlife has to offer. Because let’s be real: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like doing more than drinking, which could be why this country doesn’t have a space program…

Best Happy Hour Bravó Laugavegur 22 Bravó: a dark room with amber-toned light, simple furniture, and cosy bohemian pillows tossed along the window seating. Their happy hour—perhaps the most prolific in the city—starts at 12:00 everyday and lasts until 20:00. “I feel like it’s always happy hour at Bravó, right?” one panel member laughed. “It’s always a solid bet, especially if you want a drink earlier in the day.” Located in the heart of Laugavegur, it’s also a prime people-watching spot. Anyway, their dedication to the art of the happy hour must be applauded. Thank you for your service, Bravo. Runner-Up: Kaldi Laugavegur 20b If you’re looking to drink in a classy, beautiful environment with the crème de la crème of Reykjavík, come to Kaldi. While the crowd can get surprisingly rowdy, coming early means you get to enjoy their fine selection of Kaldi beers—at happy hour prices. They also have a great, heated beer garden/smoking area, which, as we all know, are where the best moments happen. Runner-Up: Skuggabaldur Pósthússtræti 9 Happy hour is about more than just a good price, it’s about the right vibe for that special, early evening drink. Thankfully, Skuggabaldur nails that, and adds in a complicated chord progression, just for style. On lazy, sunny afternoons, you can’t find better, and while Skuggabaldur’s happy hour is normally from 17:00-18:00, when the weather is good, they open it up early at 15:00.

Previous Winners 2021: Bravó 2020: Kaffibrennslan 2019: Kaffibrennslan

