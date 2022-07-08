From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Outdoor Drinking

Photo by Hilmar Grétarsson

It’s been two years of off-and-on single-or-double flip-cup-flip-flopping, but as of 2022, bars are officially back in action—and oh, how we needed it! This year was certainly a standout for our local scene. Not only were bar-goers finally safe to sink their extremely appreciative teeth back into the weekly djamma, but new spots and old classics stepped up to the plate swinging to give ‘em what they wanted. So cue the orchestra (and the Opal) as we gather once again to celebrate the best that Reykjavík nightlife has to offer. Because let’s be real: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like doing more than drinking, which could be why this country doesn’t have a space program…

Best Outdoor Drinking Joint Winners: Óðinstorg Óðinstorg “Can we use a whole square as an outdoor drinking spot? Because Óðinstorg is really it,” said one panel member. “That’s the clear winner!” another immediately agreed. “You have good sun, good seating, Snaps, and Bodega. Something about it feels like you’re in mainland Europe. It’s what the city needed.” And so it was decided: Óðinstorg is the best outdoor drinking spot in Reykjavík. The new square, which was previously a parking area, is now an open, airy, designed-for-those-lazy-summer-days paradise. Fjallkonan Hafnarstræti 1-3 Day-drinking is an art form, and if you’re looking for some classy hair of the dog—and to “see and be seen”—look no further than Fjallkonan. Their cocktail list is extensive, their location is unbeatable, and you’re guaranteed to catch some rays (and maybe some hot gossip). Even when it’s cloudy, or one of those terrible 4°C “spring days”, you’ll still see people sitting outside and sipping at Fjallkonan.

Runner-Up: Loft Bankastræti 7 Loft’s slice of sunny terrace overlooking Bankastræti is heads and shoulders above most of the al fresco drinking spots in Reykjavík, not least because it’s on the roof. “You feel like you’ve won the lottery when you’re able to get a seat there,” one panel member laughed. “When it’s nice outside, it’s just the most relaxing place to talk with friends.”

Previous Winners 2021: Fjallkonan 2020: Petersen Svítan 2019: Loft

