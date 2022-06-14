From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Vegan Burger

Published June 14, 2022

Art Bicnick

They say that adversity breeds creativity; that adage has certainly held true for Reykjavík restaurants. When we first started to put together the Best of Reykjavík issue it was slim pickings, but over the years, decision making has increasingly become a less-straightforward affair. This has really been one of our most challenging dining editions to put together, as we were spoilt for choice both in terms of quality as well as consistency. Restaurants old and new have a post-pandemic energy about them, and we’re delighted to once again grace their tables. We’ve chomped, chewed and gulped our way around this fine city, all in the name of bringing the very best that Reykjavík has to offer you, dear gourmands.

Best Vegan Burger

Yuzu

Multiple locations

Photo by Art Bicnick

Yuzu’s vegan-vegetarian burgers are miles above their meaty counterparts. There, we said it! The vegan burger is a portobello mushroom, whole, in lieu of a patty, while the vegetarian Beyond Meat burger basks in the warm glow of sesame oil-muskiness and citrusy coriander. Perfect for newly minted vegetarian and meat lovers alike, it’s a nice departure from the standard burger, but still faithful to its roots.

Runner-Up:

Le Kock

Tryggvagata 14

Photo by Art Bicnick

Yuzu continues to enjoy popularity, going by the fast and furious expansion spree they’ve been on lately. Consistency, the dreaded Achilles heel of Icelandic restaurants, hasn’t spared them however. But for the most part, the burgers continue to be a tasty alternative to the simple standard fare with the coriander-sprig, hot sauce and yuzu-mayo combo in the Chilli Cheeseburger still going strong. “It is an excellent grease-fix,” confessed one of our panellists.

Fond Farewell:

Bio Borgari

Vesturgata 12

Photo by Art Bicnick

For years the brothers behind Bio Borgari have walked the talk of earth-friendly good food—so much that they even have their own farm supplying the cosy restaurant with seasonal, fresh produce. Their pulse and bean patties are a cut above the rest, and their commitment to excellence is visible in the care that they put into every element of their burgers, from handmade condiments to IG-worthy construction. We were devastated to hear they are closing their shop, but rest easy in the knowledge that they’re planning other ventures soon.

Previous Winners

2021: Veganæs
2020: Bio Borgari
2019: Junkyard

