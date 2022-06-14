From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Vegan Burger

Photo by Art Bicnick

They say that adversity breeds creativity; that adage has certainly held true for Reykjavík restaurants. When we first started to put together the Best of Reykjavík issue it was slim pickings, but over the years, decision making has increasingly become a less-straightforward affair. This has really been one of our most challenging dining editions to put together, as we were spoilt for choice both in terms of quality as well as consistency. Restaurants old and new have a post-pandemic energy about them, and we’re delighted to once again grace their tables. We’ve chomped, chewed and gulped our way around this fine city, all in the name of bringing the very best that Reykjavík has to offer you, dear gourmands.

Best Vegan Burger Yuzu Multiple locations Yuzu’s vegan-vegetarian burgers are miles above their meaty counterparts. There, we said it! The vegan burger is a portobello mushroom, whole, in lieu of a patty, while the vegetarian Beyond Meat burger basks in the warm glow of sesame oil-muskiness and citrusy coriander. Perfect for newly minted vegetarian and meat lovers alike, it’s a nice departure from the standard burger, but still faithful to its roots. Runner-Up: Le Kock Tryggvagata 14 Yuzu continues to enjoy popularity, going by the fast and furious expansion spree they’ve been on lately. Consistency, the dreaded Achilles heel of Icelandic restaurants, hasn’t spared them however. But for the most part, the burgers continue to be a tasty alternative to the simple standard fare with the coriander-sprig, hot sauce and yuzu-mayo combo in the Chilli Cheeseburger still going strong. “It is an excellent grease-fix,” confessed one of our panellists. Fond Farewell: Bio Borgari Vesturgata 12 For years the brothers behind Bio Borgari have walked the talk of earth-friendly good food—so much that they even have their own farm supplying the cosy restaurant with seasonal, fresh produce. Their pulse and bean patties are a cut above the rest, and their commitment to excellence is visible in the care that they put into every element of their burgers, from handmade condiments to IG-worthy construction. We were devastated to hear they are closing their shop, but rest easy in the knowledge that they’re planning other ventures soon.

Previous Winners 2021: Veganæs 2020: Bio Borgari 2019: Junkyard

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2022 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.