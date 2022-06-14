From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Pizza

Photo by Art Bicnick

They say that adversity breeds creativity; that adage has certainly held true for Reykjavík restaurants. When we first started to put together the Best of Reykjavík issue it was slim pickings, but over the years, decision making has increasingly become a less-straightforward affair. This has really been one of our most challenging dining editions to put together, as we were spoilt for choice both in terms of quality as well as consistency. Restaurants old and new have a post-pandemic energy about them, and we’re delighted to once again grace their tables. We’ve chomped, chewed and gulped our way around this fine city, all in the name of bringing the very best that Reykjavík has to offer you, dear gourmands.

Best Pizza Flatey Multiple Locations Educating a country beyond their diet of pizza-chain pies is no small feat, but that’s exactly what Flatey sought to do when they burst onto the scene, and for that we applaud them. Sure, there might be niggling concerns about the dip in quality and service, but overall, they’re still the granddaddy of artisanal pizza. The Margherita continues to be a panel favourite; who can argue with milky mozzarella and tomatoes? Runner-Up: Plúto Pizza Hagamelur 67 Plútó may not have been the most reliable horse in the pizza race, but after the brief square pizza debacle (the less said about that the better), they have turned things around and are back to slinging sought-after neighbourhood pies. Take-away is best and these NY style pies are all about familiar, comforting flavours. Make like a local and order the pepperoni, dates and cream cheese. Trust us. Newcomer: BakaBaka Bankastræti 2 We’ve been so blown away by the pizzas at Bakabaka that a furious debate took place about whether they should usurp the top spot right away, instead of waiting in line as a Newcomer. The pizzas here are a feast for the eyes—rolled to perfection with an excellent crust to body ratio. The blistering reveals careful tending to, the toppings are a balanced symphony (get the ramps when in season) and they’re, well, tasty as heck. The pizza wars are on, and boy we are here for it!

Previous Winners 2021: Flatey 2020: Flatey / Búllan 2019: Flatey

